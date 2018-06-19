2008 Malegaon bomb blasts case: Bombay HC will decide the admissibility of Lt Col Purohit’s plea on June 22

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court would on June 22 decide on the ‘admissibility’ of the appeal filed by Lt. Col. Shrikant Purohit, who has challenged the orders of the trial court, which refused to discharge him from the 2008 Malegaon bomb blasts case.

Purohit, who was denied a discharge from the case on December 27, 2017, has petitioned a division bench of Justice Ranjit More and Justice Anuja Prabhudesai.

It may be noted that the trial court had dropped charges under the stringent MCOCA against Purohit but did exonerate him from the charges punishable under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). It may be further noted that Purohit has challenged the sanction of UAPA against him, claiming no valid sanction was obtained before invoking the charges against him.

On Monday, when the matter was called up for hearing, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) counsel Sandesh Patil, vehemently opposed the appeal and argued that Purohit should instead approach the trial court.

According to Patil, the prime accused Purohit had first challenged the discharge orders before the Supreme Court of India, which in turn remanded his matter back to the trial court.

Relying on this aspect, Patil urged the judges not to hear Purohit’s plea and instead direct him to file a fresh application for discharge before the special court.

Having heard the submissions, Justice More adjourned the matter for deciding the maintainability and admissibility of the plea till June 22.