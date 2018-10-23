2008 Malegaon bomb blast case: Bombay High Court tells Special Court to expedite the trial

Mumbai: In the past decade, the Supreme Court has twice asked the special court dealing with the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case to expedite the trial. There has, however, been no sign of commencement of this trial. On Monday, the Bombay High Court, for the second time directed the special court to conduct the trial on a day-to-day basis. The blast which took place in September 2008, had killed six persons and injured over 100.

The State Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS), initially probing the case, had arrested several right-wing Hindu extremists Sadhvi Pragya, Col. SP Purohit, Major Ramesh Upadhyay, Sameer Kulkarni and others. The matter was committed to a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court and the probe was later taken over by the NIA. The matter is pending before the special NIA court since then and the court has not even framed the charges till date.

Taking a note of this delay, a division bench of Justices Sambhaji Shinde and Ajay Gadkari said, “Since the offence is of the year 2008 and the case is pending before the special court since ten years, we request the special Judge to make an endeavour to conduct the trial of the case preferably on day-to-day basis and to expedite the same.”

The direction was issued in response to the application filed by Sameer Kulkarni, who highlighted this inordinate ‘delay’ in commencement of the trial in the case. Kulkarni, appearing in person, also pointed out the orders passed by the Supreme Court in 2015, directing the special court to expedite the trial. The NIA, on the other hand, stated before the bench, it would not seek any adjournment in the case and in fact is desirous of conducting the trial on a daily basis.

The central agency also informed the bench the special court has kept the matter on October 26, for framing charges against all the accused. Accepting the statements, the bench further asked the NIA to ensure the orders of the Supreme Court for ‘expediting trial’ are complied with even by the central agency.