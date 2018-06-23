2008 Malegaon blasts: HC to hear arguments on Col Purohit’s discharge plea from July 16

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday admitted the plea filed by Lieutenant Colonel (Lt. Col.) Shrikant Purohit seeking discharge from the 2008 Malegaon bomb blasts case.

A division bench of Justice Ranjit More and Justice Anuja Prabhudesai said it would hear the final arguments in the discharge plea from July 16 onwards. The bench was moved by Purohit challenging the order dated December 27, 2017, passed by a trial court, which refused to discharge him from the case. He has also challenged an order of the HC which refuse to quash the sanction accorded by the Chief Secretary of the Maharashtra government to invoke charges of UAPA against him.

The trial court had dropped charges under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crimes Act (MCOCA) against Purohit but did not exonerate him from the charges punishable under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). It may be noted that Purohit has challenged the invocation of UAPA provisions against him, claiming no valid sanction was obtained before invoking the charges against him. According to Purohit’s counsel Shrikant Shivde, the sanction to invoke UAPA charges against his client was given in January 2009 while the authority granting such a sanction was only appointed in October 2010.