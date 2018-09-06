2008 Malegaon blast: Framing of charges deferred till Sept 10

Mumbai: A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Wednesday postponed the framing of charges against the Hindu right-wing activists, who are accused in the 2008 Malegaon Blast Case till September 10. This comes pursuant to the orders of the Bombay High Court, which on Tuesday asked the special court to first decide if the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) can be invoked against all the accused in the case, especially Colonel SP Purohit.

Special Judge Vinod Padalkar deferred the framing of charges till Monday saying he will first decide the objections raised by Col. Purohit on the sanction by the Maharashtra government to prosecute him under the provisions of UAPA. Not only Purohit, even Sadhvi Pragyasingh Thakur, Sameer Kulkarni and major Ramesh Upadhyay opposed the invocation of UAPA against them.

Accordingly, the special court deferred the framing of charges till Monday and said it will first consider the objections, as raised by the accused. The court further clarified that from Monday, it will conduct the trial on day-to-day basis.