2008 Malegaon blast case: NIA court rejects Colonel Shrikant Purohit’s plea to drop UAPA charges

Mumba: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Saturday rejected the plea of Lieutenant Colonel Shrikant Purohit, one of the accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, seeking dismissal of charges against him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The court also asserted that the prosecution of Lt Col Purohit under UAPA is valid.

On October 8, the NIA court issued non-bailable warrants against two other accused Ajay Rahirkar and Sudhakar Chaturvedi after they failed to appear before the court.

On September 4, the apex court had refused to entertain Lt Col Purohit’s petition seeking a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into his alleged abduction and torture by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in connection with the case.

Six people were killed while more than hundred got injured in the blast that took place on September 29, 2008 in the Muslim majority town of Malegaon. In November 2008, the ATS arrested 11 people in this connection. In April 2011, the investigation was transferred to the NIA.