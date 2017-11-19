Free Press Journal
20-yr-old comes up with initiative to keep Mumbai beaches clean

20-yr-old comes up with initiative to keep Mumbai beaches clean

— By Sweety Adimulam | Nov 19, 2017 12:17 am
Mumbai : Malhar Kalambe may be just a final year student of Hinduja College and be just 20 years old, but he was so concerned by the state of Mumbai’s beaches that he has come up with a noble initiative  to keep them clean.

He formed a group of 23 from among his friends who visit schools  and colleges and appeal to them to join their beach clean-up drive every Sunday.

According to Kalambe, he felt that the city is known for its beaches but piles of trash and sewage contamination have made them unsafe for visitors in recent years and the  Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has turned a blind eye to it. He felt it necessary to step up and keep them clean. Kalambe’s  group is currently  conducting  a clean-up drive at Dadar Chowpatty.


Kalambe said, “Compared to Juhu and other  beaches  of Mumbai,  Dadar is in extremely bad condition. Hence, we have selected  this beach, which is 5 kms long from Siddhivinayk temple to Mahim, and on every Sunday  students from different  colleges and schools participate  in the drive.”

He added that so far they hadn’t  received  any help from the BMC except  trolleys to collect and carry the waste to the dump. “For the past 11 weeks the drive is going on and on every Sunday. We have collected approximately 300 kgs of trash. We want to recycle and reuse the waste, but for that separate segregation  centre is required. We have requested the BMC  but haven’t received a positive  reply,” he added.

Kalambe added that at present, the students are spending their own money to buy gloves,  other safety material.

Shakeel Shaikh, an activist, was sad that the BMC  wasn’t helping such groups. “If there’s co-ordination with civic body,  more such groups will come forward and do their bit,” he added.

In a similar move earlier, Afroz Shah, a Versova resident, had decided to clean the beach by himself. Seeing the effort by him and his friends, others joined them and about 50,000 kgs of waste was removed during the first clean-up on the 2.5-kms  shore, and slowly steadily  around 5,000 metric tons of trash was successfully  removed from Versova beach alone.

