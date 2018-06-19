2 MNS workers held for bar brawl at Mahim

MUMBAI: Two MNS workers were arrested on Monday by the Mahim police for assaulting two persons in a drunken brawl at Royal Restaurant and Bar at Mahim. The incident occurred on Monday at 1am, when the accused, in an inebriated state, assaulted the complainant, Akash Kumar Gupta, 26.

Akash was accompanied by a friend when he was attacked by the accused Abhishek Gupta, 35, Jayesh Patel, 34, and their accomplices Ravi and Pardeshi, his accomplices, with hockey sticks. After the assault, the accused fled the spot. The victims were rushed to Bhabha Hospital at Bandra where they are being treated for injuries sustained on their hands and legs.

According to SPI Kusum Waghmare, Mahim police station,“The victims had visited the bar for a drink when the accused Abhishek Gupta and Jayesh Patel assaulted them. They have been arrested.”