2 men sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for raping minor girls

Mumbai: Two men were convicted and sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment in different cases, for sexually assaulting and raping minor girls. The men were punished by different special courts designated to hear cases under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In the first case, a 54-year-old man was convicted by special Judge RM Sadrani for sexually abusing a minor girl by advancing unwanted sexual overtures and inappropriately touching the victim.

The incident occurred in August 2015, when the eight year old girl was playing outsider her house and the accused, who happens to be the neighbour, took her to his house. There is, according to the girl’s statements, the old man played an obscene film on his television and forced the girl to lie down. The girl further stated that the man touched her inappropriately and was frightened when she shouted loudly for help. After the incident, the girl had narrated the incident to her mother, who left no time in filing a police complaint. The accused was immediately arrested and was tried before the special court. Special Public Prosecutor Pankaj Chavan had conducted the trial.

The second case pertained to the rape committed upon a 13-year-old girl by a 23-year-old man. The girl, was raped repeatedly by the man, who claimed that she had given her ‘consent’ for the sexual intercourse. However, Public Prosecutor Iqbal Solkar cited the laws pertaining to rape and argued that since the girl was a minor, at the relevant time, her consent was not valid. Taking into consideration the submissions advanced by Solkar, the special court convicted the man for raping the minor girl as her consent did not matter.

According to the complaint registered by the girl’s mother in February 2015, the man had abducted the girl from a vegetable market near Elphinstone Road station. However, the accused claimed that the girl had wilfully went along with him and the ‘couple’ stayed in a house in Mumbai Central. The accused man dropped the girl at her house after three days, after which the girl was taken to the NM Joshi Marg police to record her statements.