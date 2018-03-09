1993 Mumbai bomb blasts case: Farooq Takla arrested in Dubai four months ago, India got custody on Thursday

Mumbai: It took nearly four months to India’s central intelligence agencies to deport Dawood Ibrahim’s 57-year-old key aide Farooq Takla, as a senior IPS officer told the Free Press Journal that he was held in UAE in November 2017.

“Procedures take time to deport an accused from foreign land. Takla was deported from Dubai with the help of Central Intelligence agencies and sent to Delhi from Dubai,” said the officer. Takla was arrested by CBI on Thursday morning and brought to Mumbai where he was produced before a TADA court in the evening. As per Interpol, Takla is accused of criminal conspiracy, murder and terrorist activities. It is the first time that he has been arrested.

Retired ACP Suresh Walishetty, one of the investigating officers in 1993 serial blasts as well as 1992 JJ hospital shoot-out case, told the Free Press Journal that Takla and his twin brother Ahmed Langda helped JJ shoot-out accused give police a slip. The shooters had barged into JJ Hospital and opened fired at two members of Arun Gawli, rival gang of Dawood, in September 1992.

“The two brothers then went underground after they learnt that police reached his house in connection with JJ shoot-out case. We managed to arrest Langda that time,” Walishetty said. He added that Takla had flown to Dubai where he helped giving logistics support to the 1993 serial blasts accused.