1993 Mumbai bomb blasts case: Dawood Ibrahim’s aide Farooq Takla arrested, sent to police custody till March 19

Mumbai: After 25 years of serial bomb blasts which rocked Mumbai, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday successfully took custody of extradited gangster Mohammed Farooq Yasin Mansoor alias Farooq Takla. This is considered to be a key arrest in the blasts case, as Takla is said to be a close confidante of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim. He has been sent to police custody till March 19.

Takla accused of actively participating in the conspiracy to execute blasts in Mumbai, was arrested on Thursday early morning, from the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi. He was deported by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities following a request of made by the Indian government in August 2017. According to CBI, Takla, who is accused no 196 in this case, participated in the criminal conspiracy as an active conspirator and perpetrator, just like other accused and his mentor Dawood Ibrahim.

“Takla gave logistic support like arranging air tickets for Salim Khan alias Salim Kurla, Hanif Usman Shaikh, Ibrahim Hussain, Usman Man Khan Shaikh and Sayyed Issaq and made arrangements for their stay in Dubai. These accused were to travel further to Pakistan to receive the arms and ammunitions and handling of explosives’ training,” the CBI claimed.

The central agency claimed Takla paid all the expenses of these five accused, during their stay in Dubai and also apprised them about the next step of their ‘mission’ which was sending them to Pakistan from Dubai in order to receive the explosives’ training. After his arrest at IGI airport, Takla was brought to Mumbai and produced before the special Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) court, after completing all the formalities.

Having received news of the arrest of Takla, his twin brother and acquitted accused in the case Ahmed Mansoor alias Ahmed Langda reached the TADA court early morning. Langda was accompanied by their mother and Takla’s wife and his sons. All of them were waiting eagerly to meet Takla, however, for that they had to wait for nearly six hours as the CBI produced him in the court only at 7 pm.

Takla was produced before special Judge Govind Sanap’s court, which was jam-packed with media persons and policemen along with advocates and his family. Special Public Prosecutor Deepak Salvi urged Judge Sanap to remand Takla to 14 days police custody. He informed the court that Takla is deeply involved in the criminal conspiracy to commit terrorist act in the city.

“The accused Takla has never been available in this case as he was absconding despite a non-bailable warrant and a red corner notice was issued against him way back in 1995. He is required in police custody to ascertain the various aspects of conspiracy and to collect further additional evidence against him and other known and unknown absconding accused in the case,” Salvi argued.

Advocate Farhana Shah, representing Takla countered Salvi saying, “Since the charge sheet has been already filed against my client and also his role is ascertained through the statements of the witnesses and the fact that the court has already framed charges against him and also drawn a conclusion, his custody is not required.” Having heard both the sides, Judge Sanap remanded Takla to police custody for a total of 10 days, till March 19.

Takla meets brother

Fifty-seven-year old Ahmed Mansoor alias Ahmed Langda, the twin brother of now arrested Farooq Yasin Mansoor alias Farooq Takla, was seen sitting in the special TADA court since morning hours. He even skipped his lunch and after waiting for nearly six hours, he finally met his brother Takla. The moment Takla bent to touch his elder brother’s feet, the duo broke down in tears. The twins sat on the floor and wept inconsolably even as the escort party police separated them. Meanwhile, during the proceedings, Langda was pulled up by the judge for interfering in the hearing and soon after he collapsed and was unconscious. After some time, he was seen chanting some prayers for his brother.