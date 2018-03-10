1993 Mumbai bomb blasts case: Dawood Ibrahim tried to cheat central agencies on Farooq Takla’s deportation

Mumbai: Fugitive underworld Dawood Ibrahim tried to stonewall the efforts of India’s central agencies to extradite Yasin Mansoor Mohamed Farooq alias Farooq Takla, who is now in CBI’s custody in Mumbai till March 19. A senior officer from Mumbai police told the Free Press Journal that Dawood, using his underworld influence, managed to procure ‘fake Pakistani passport’ for Takla to deceive India’s central agencies who had initiated the process to deport the latter on July 19, 2017.

The Central agencies learnt the whereabouts of Takla when he attended the reception of his twin brother Ahmed Mansoor alias Ahmed Langda’s daughter in Dubai in April 2017. “India’s Central agencies had kept a hawk-eye vigil on the reception of Langda’s daughter, as the intelligence inputs had hinted that Dawood, his nephew Alishah Parkar and underworld’s henchmen may attend the private-ceremony in Dubai. The agencies learnt about Takla’s whereabouts in the reception and his movement was closely observed. Later, the Indian agencies informed its UAE counterpart about Takla and he was detained in Dubai,” added the officer. Meanwhile, the CBI procured Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) against Takla from Mumbai’s TADA court on August 3, 2017.

“The NBW and the Red Corner Notice (RCN) – issued against Takla by Interpol in 1995, were sent to UAE agencies to initiate the process to extradite him,” he said.

On July 19, 2017, the CBI received a message from Ministry of Interior, Director General of Security Affairs, Interpol, Abu Dhabi, informing that ‘UAE authorities have agreed to extradite Takla to India.’ “The Indian agencies wrote another letter to its UAE counterparts on August 22, 2017. But by then, Dawood had also become active to save his aide. Using the clout, Dawood managed to procure fake Pakistani passport for Takla and produced it before UAE agencies to prove Takla as a Pakistani national and belie the claims of Indian agencies,” he said.

Here Takla’s extradition process got delayed by months but he was detained in mid-November in Dubai. The process to extradite Takla was expedited after India’s National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Dobhal visited Abu Dhabi in February and produced all the evidences before UAE agencies against Takla. Takla was arrested by CBI at immigration counter at Delhi’s international airport on Thursday morning and at present he has been sent to custody till Mar 19.

Takla could be held by CBI in gutkha case: Cop

The arrest of Mohammed Farooq, alias Farooq Takla, could have a bearing on the gutkha case in which some businessmen were accused of supplying machinery to gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Anees for a gutkha plant in Pakistan, a senior official said.Takla is an absconder in the gutkha case which is being heard by a special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court here, police officials said. Takla was yesterday arrested from New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport by the CBI after he arrived from Dubai. Police said that Takla’s role in the gutkha case had cropped up during the confession.al statement of another accused Jamiruddin Ansari.