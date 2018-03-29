Free Press Journal
1993 Mumbai blasts case: Blasts accused Farooq Takla sent to 12-day police custody

— By Asia News International | Mar 29, 2018 09:14 am
1993 Mumbai bomb blasts case, mumbai, Mumbai bomb blasts case, dawood ibrahim, central agencies, farooq takla, farooq takla’s deportation, cbiDawood Ibrahim's aide Farooq Taklai. Photo by BL SONI

Mumbai: Mumbai blasts accused Farooq Takla, who was recently deported from Dubai and arrested by the Mumbai Police, was on Wednesday sent to 12-day police custody in connection with the 1993 explosions that left 257 people dead.

A special Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (TADA) court here sent underworld kingpin Dawood Ibrahim’s aide to police custody till April 9, 2018. Takla was arrested on March 8 this year after being extradited from United Arab Emirates (UAE). He faces charges such as spreading and sponsoring terrorism, waging a war against the nation, criminal conspiracy, murder, attempt to murder, and voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons, and had been absconding after the blasts. The court, in an earlier hearing, had extended his custody till March 28.


