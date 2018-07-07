1993 Mumbai blast victim’s son claims getting death threats for airing views on recent Bollywood biopic

Mahim police in Mumbai have registered a case of threatening against an unknown person for allegedly giving death threats to a 39-year-old businessman from Dadar. The businessman after a posting his views on the recently-released biopic of a Bollywood actor received death threats from an unknown person.

According to Hindustan Times, the businessman was identified as Tushar Deshmukh, he runs a car-rental service. He received death threats after he gave his views on the film to Marathi television news channel on July 3. Tushar Deshmukh’s mother was killed in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts. On July 4 (Wednesday), at 11:46 am, when Tushar was at Hinduja Hospital for work concerning his business.

The call was from an international number, and the caller said “If you do not stop talking about the actor [on whose life the film is based], you will face the same destiny as your mother. We have made all the arrangements,” reported the leading daily. Immediately, Tushar went to Mahim Police and registered a non-cognisable offence. But later the non-cognisable offence was turned into an FIR under section 506 (2) of IPC.