19-year-old teen pushed off train in Navi Mumbai: Cops still hunting for accused

Mumbai: A shocking incident took place two days back where a 19-year-old medical student was robbed and then pushed off a moving train near Juinagar railway station, but the police are yet to arrest the accused.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Police Force (RPF) have formed seven teams to nab the accused. The 19-year-old woman told the police that, the man who robbed and pushed her off the train looked well dressed and didn’t look like a professional criminal. The accused had first asked the woman that will the train would go to Wadala station and after striking a conversation, he then attacked her.

The incident took place on Saturday, around 11.30 pm, when the 19-year-old Rituja Bokade got down at Panvel station from Trivandrum-Nizamuddin Express, and from Panvel station she boarded women’s compartment of Panvel-Vashi train. When she boarded the train was empty. After which she got robbed and thrown of the train.

The 19-year-old’s father who is an advocate with Bombay high court, had told her he would receive her at Panvel. But instead she had asked him to meet her at Vashi.

Suresh Patil, senior police inspector of Vashi GRP, told Hindustan Times, “The CCTV footage shows that the accused boarded the train at Seawoods. The footage of Juinagar station shows him running with a bag from the station premises, hiding his face. He probably knew where the CCTV cameras were installed. We suspect he’s a resident of Navi Mumbai or the peripheral areas. After jumping out from the train, the accused crossed the tracks and then went towards Sion-Panvel highway.”

Inspector Patil also accepted that there were no constables in which Rituja Bokade was travelling. And after the incident Rituja Bokade suffered injuries on her face as she fell on the platform. She also sustained injuries while the culprit snatched her earrings. She was admitted to MGM Hospital in Vashi. Rituja Bokade is fine now.