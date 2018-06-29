18-year-old drowns in nullah at Vikhroli

Mumbai: An 18-year-old youth died after he accidentally drowned in a nullah at Godrej Compound in Parksite, Vikhroli (W), on Wednesday afternoon.

Karan Shrirang Pawar, 18, a resident of Ram Nagar slum at Parksite, went with his three friends to bathe at a nullah in Godrej Compound on Wednesday. Police said that around 4pm, he slipped and drowned due to the heavy force of water in the nullah. Pawar’s friends managed to swim out of the nullah, but he was pulled in. His friends shouted for help. Residents out on a stroll and those jogging inside the compound heard the cries and came to the rescue but Pawar was nowhere to be found. They informed the police about the incident.

Pawar’s body was retrieved at 9 pm by police and the fire brigade. He was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital at Ghatkopar where he was declared dead on arrival.

According to Vilas Jadhav, Senior Police Inspector, Parksite Police, “Though Pawar knew swimming, he drowned due to the force of the water in the nullah. After receiving a phone call from the control room, we immediately rushed to the spot and informed the fire brigade officials. After a search operation which lasted for nearly five hours, Pawar’s body was found inside the nullah.”

The police have registered an Accidental Death Record (ADR).