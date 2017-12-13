17-year-old boy, who went missing from Thane, found dead in Matheran

On Tuesday, Matheran Police found the dead body of a 17-year-old boy from Thane, who had gone missing on Monday. The Thane police have now sent a team to investigate the death of the boy.

On Monday, 17-year-old Mast Naresh Daga, a student of St Xavier’s College, had left his house in Wagle Estate, Thane. senior inspector S Malekar of Wagle Estate police station told Indian Express, “The boy generally used to return after 9 pm, as he had his tuition after college. However, he didn’t return till midnight and his parents started checking. They realised he had neither gone to the college nor had he gone for his tuition classes. So, they came to us.”

The boy’s father is a businessman in Thane, and he had withdrawn Rs 500 from an ATM. The last location on his phone on Monday afternoon was Mulund.

On Tuesday, police registered a missing person complaint, and started searching the boy. The police than sent the boys photograph in all nearby police station, after which Thane police got information that the body of the boy had been found by Matheran police.

“His body was found near Garbett point, which is far from the railway station. It seems he fell, or jumped from a height. We are not sure of the time of death. We found the body in the evening and realised it matched the description sent to us from Thane,” a Matheran police officer told Indian Express.

“The boy has injuries on his body. However, local police have prima facie told us it could be a suicide case. We will be sure once the post-mortem report comes in,” DCP Sunil Lokhande told Indian Express. The police are yet to find out the cause of the boy’s death.