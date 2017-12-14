17-year-old boy Thane students body found at Matheran a day after he went missing

Mumbai: The body of 17-year-old boy Mast Daga, who had gone missing from his residence at Raheja complex at Thane, was found at Matheran’s Garbett Point on Tuesday night. The Thane police are investigating to see if Mast slipped or committed suicide.

According to Ravindra Malekar, Senior Police Inspector, Wagle estate police station, “Mast was knew Matheran well since he had made several visits to the hill station alone. Mast was spotted on a Karjat-bound local train on Tuesday. A commuter who had boarded the train from Kurla spotted him. The commuter had then called Mast’s father, Naresh, who immediately informed us about his whereabouts.”

“Mast was depressed over the past few weeks due to personal issues. The exact reason of the depression is not known. We do not know if Mast had visited Matheran to meet someone. We are not aware if he was addicted to any substance,” added Malekar. On Tuesday, the police had circulated the photograph on WhatsApp along with the numbers of the police and his parents, Naresh and Renuka, to report the matter if the boy was spotted anywhere.

The police have recorded the statement of an eye-witness who spotted the boy all alone near Garbett Point late on Tuesday evening. According to Sunil Lokhande, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Thane (Zone 2), “We have not yet recovered the mobile phone of Mast. His cellphone remained switched off from Monday. He had not made any calls to any of his family members or friends after leaving from his residence on Monday morning.”

The Matheran police have registered an Accidental Death Record (ADR) in this matter and the case has been transferred to the Wagle Estate police station under whose jurisdiction the case falls. On December 11 at 8.00 am, Mast boarded a CSMT-bound train to attend lectures at St. Xavier’s College.