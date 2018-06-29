17 illegal schools in Bhiwandi to be razed

Bhiwandi: The education department of Bhiwandi Nizampura Municipal Corporation (BNMC) has declared 17 schools illegal and will raze these schools, which have already enrolled students for this academic year. The future of approximately 18,000 students now hangs in balance.

A list of illegal schools was sent to the police station for action and to file offences against the school authorities for not obtaining proper permissions and state government approval before setting up schools.

Approvals depend on the documentation submitted, which must show earmarked toilets for students, a playground and a layout of the institution. BNMC’s education officers visited these schools and declared them to be illegal only when school authorities failed to provide proper documentation.

The 17 schools on the list include English and Urdu schools from Bhiwandi city. Some of these are: Jhayan English School, Ekta Public English School, S S Creativity English School, Kaisar Baigh English School, Ekra English School, Geetanjali English School, Jhamjham Matbaque English school, Jhaberiya Urdu School, Al Furkan Urdu School, Farhaan English school, Aesha English school, Nobel English school, Ulraaja Urdu School and Alhiyad English School. All these are primary schools that were illegal and notices had been issued by Bhiwandi Nizampura Municipal Corporation (BNMC).

According to Bhausaheb Mohite, administrative officer (education) from BNMC,”The civic body has sent letters to all 17 schools to stall admissions for the coming academic year 2018-2019 and has also urged parents not to enrol their children in any of the illegal schools mentioned”.

“These schools did not get permission from the state education department. The coordinating officer told us about the illegal schools run across the city, after which we issued them notices. In order to open a new school, the requisite forms have to be filled and the required documents must be submitted. Later, an education inspector visits the spot to decide on the matter. Only those schools fulfilling the government-stipulated criteria can start a new school,” he added.