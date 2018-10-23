16 sitting BJP-Shiv Sena MPs, MLAs are keen to join Congress

Mumbai: The run up to 2019 Lok Sabha polls have begun with a lot of meetings for poaching with an aim to win maximum seats. This is not restricted to only the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena, in fact their politicians too are in touch with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party leaders. Highly placed sources in the Congress have claimed 16 Sena and BJP leaders are in contact with the Congress party leaders and are expected to join Congress before the LS polls.

“Some sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) of Shiv Sena and BJP are in contact with Congress leaders. They have held meetings in Delhi and expressed their desire to join the Congress party. I cannot disclose their names at this moment as the elections are six to seven months ahead,” said the leader. He confidently said, they will surely join the Congress.

A Sena MP from Marathwada also, is likely to join Congress before the polls. Another BJP MP and few BJP legislators from north Maharashtra are expected to join Congress. One disappointed legislator from north Maharashtra said, “I have lost his five years in the BJP, as I have got no post, or even inducted in the cabinet.” This legislator is originally from another party and had joined the BJP just before 2014 general elections. Other leaders from Western Maharashtra too are in contact with the Congress.