15th finance commission: Political parties meet, put forth suggestions

Mumbai: The Congress party, at its meeting with the finance commission on Tuesday, demanded the implementation of the National Agriculture Development Scheme to control the incidence of suicide by farmers. The party also demanded a change in criteria for allocation of funds to states. However, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has demanded a change in the existing Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime in its memorandum submitted to the commission.

The 15th financial commission, headed by chairman N K Singh, is in Mumbai for consultation since Monday. While it had a meeting with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor on Monday, it heard suggestions from several parties on the state’s economy on Tuesday. During its three-day visit to the state, the commission is also scheduled to meet the chief minister, ministers and other officials of the state, leaders of various parties, representatives of trade and industry, urban local bodies and panchayati raj institutions.

Former finance minister and state unit president of the NCP, Jayant Patil, who led the party’s delegation to the commission, said the party has urged the formation of a Value Added Tax (VAT)-empowered committee-type apolitical structure for the GST council, to avoid political bias in GST ratings.

“We support the economic logic of common market but not the political logic of uniformity of politics and culture being thrust by the GST. We are seeing some political decisions in taxation being taken. The timing of the decisions is based on timing of elections, without given due consideration to implications for other states,” the NCP has stated in its memorandum.

NCP also demanded a special grant for the Greater Mumbai Region and a separate fund to tackle agrarian distress. The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) delegation, led by vice-president Ratnakar Mahajan, too demanded special grants for Mumbai to develop infrastructure such as roads, bridges, flyovers, drainage system and public transport. The party also demanded that Maharashtra get the maximum weightage while calculating devolution of taxes, as it is burdened with a migrant population.