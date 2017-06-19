120cr Byculla Zoo revamp scrapped by BMC chief Ajoy Mehta

With Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta scraping the tenders for revamping Byculla zoo, formally called Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan, it seems that the project is likely to delay by a year. The 120-crore project that involved creating better animal parks had tenders of firms with no real experience in the segment. The project will now attract fresh bids.

According to Mumbai Mirror, five front-runners in the bid are Ms Skyway Infraprojects Pvt Ltd, Ms Bucon Engineers & Infrastructures Pvt Ltd, Ms Dev Engineers, Ms API Construction, and Ms Highway Construction Company. Among the five, four of the companies are engaged in civil works and have no direct experience in creating facilities at zoos. In fact, all of them submitted MoUs with the second party that have the expertise in the segment.

When no international firm showed their interest in the project, the BMC invited tenders within the country. It has been over six months since the tenders has been issued. After Mehta came to know that the front-runners lacked the expertise and knowledge, he scraped the existing tenders and ordered the officials to invite fresh ones.