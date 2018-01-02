11,000 villages in Maharashtra are now drought-free, says CM Devendra Fadnavis

Nashik: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the government through the jalyukt shivar scheme had made 11,000 villages drought free in the state. He was speaking after laying the foundation of the Ahilyabai Holkar government agriculture college at halgaon village of Jamkhed tehsil of Ahmednagar district on Monday. He also said that that an agriculture college would also be established at Srigonda in Ahmednagar district.

District guardian minister Ram Shinde, MP Dilip Gandhi, MLA Shivaji Kardile, Rahuri agriculture university Vice chancellor K P Vishvanath and others were present. Fadnavis said that the goverment would give Rs 500 crores for the Nilvande and reservoir and canal and a decision on this would soon be taken in Mantralaya. The minister has demanded Rs 125 crores for Jamkhed municipal council and has also promised more funds if needed. He said that the agriculture college would help in bringing technology to the farmers. While common people would get admission to the college, it would help in increasing the yield of farms.

On the loan waiver, the CM said that, about 2.37 lakh farmers in Ahmednagar district are eligible for the loan waiver scheme. So far the government has deposited Rs 800 crores in the accounts of 1.16 lakh farmers. Guardian minister Ram Shinde said that the CM sanctioned Rs 65 crores for the agriculture college and the jalyukt shivar yojana was instrumental in bringing prosperity to Jamkhed.