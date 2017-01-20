110 crosses in Mumbai may be termed heritage structures

Mumbai : Over 110 Christian crosses in the city have been proposed to be considered as heritage structures in a meeting held by the Heritage Review Committee on Thursday. The review meeting was attended by members of Watchdog Foundation, Bombay East Indian Association and Saint John the Baptist Church Save Committee.

The members of the above organisations claimed that these cross structures are over 120 years old and thus should be declared as heritage structures. Four Christian crosses in Bandra have been declared as Grade 1 heritage structures in the past.

The members also raised the issue of declaring 189 Gaonthans and 40 Koliwadas across the city as heritage structures because they are being tagged as slums by the state government. A senior member from Watchdog foundation said, “These areas are centuries old and represent the culture of a particular community so we should preserve it.”