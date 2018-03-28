11-yr-old boy killed in Thane by a person yet to be identified

Thane: An 11-year-old boy was allegedly killed by unidentified persons at a village here today, a police official said. The boy, Suraj Dyaneshwar Bhoir, had gone out of his house at Nandivili village under Murbad taluka early this morning.

However, later his body was found around 8.30 am at some distance from his house, the official at the district rural police control said. The police rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. An offence was registered under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder), the official said, adding that the police was trying to gather more details to investigate the incident.