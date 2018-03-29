11-year-old boy stabbed six times near school in Murbad, succumbs to injuries

An eleven-year-old boy, Suraj Dyaneshwar Bhoir, died after being stabbed six times – in the chest, neck and back – with a chopper near the premises of his school in Murbad, around 30km away from Thane near Mumbai, on Wednesday.

Late in the evening, police arrested Jaywant Bhoir, the owner of the partly-constructed house adjacent to the school, whose washroom was being used by students, for the murder, reported Hindustan Times. The cops said Bhoir killed the Class 4 student to take revenge from his father, who was among the villagers who teased him, calling him mentally challenged. Bhoir had left the chopper on the spot of the crime, said police.

According to the police investigating the case, Suraj left home around 7 am. In the middle of a class around 8.30 am, Suraj asked the teacher for permission to go to the washroom. “Within minutes, his friend too went to the washroom. When the friend was heading towards class, he heard Suraj’s screams. He ran to the spot and found Suraj with injuries,” said an officer from Murbad police station.

The friend then alerted the teacher, who then informed the police. “Suraj was rushed to Murbad civil hospital, where he was pronounced dead,” said the officer. The police questioned six people, including the boy’s relatives, family members and other local residents. “We had detained few people on suspicion. They were released after questioning,” said the officer.

“The owner became the prime suspect as a woman saw him running from the spot after the incident,” said Mahesh Patil, Thane rural superintendent of police. A case has been filed under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the IPC at the Murbad police station.