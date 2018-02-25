104 doctors to lose their jobs for failing to report on duty to rural hospitals

Mumbai : Nearly 104 doctors who were supposed to report on duty for government jobs have failed to do. This has forced the Maharashtra Health Department to issue a new Government Resolution cancelling their appointments. These doctors who have failed to take up the jobs now stand to lose them.

Some of these doctors were to join Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and government-run hospitals. However, it was brought to the notice of the health department that nearly 104 doctors have failed to do so till now.

The medical students are expected to serve in the government-run PHCs and hospitals after they graduate. There are many government-run health schemes and the fact remains that there are hardly any trained doctors at these PHCs and rural hospitals in the smaller towns of Maharashtra.

After the 104 doctors failed to show up to the PHCs and rural hospitals, the government initiated an inquiry and immediately issued a GR on February 22 asking them to resume on urgent basis, or be ready to have their appointments cancellled.