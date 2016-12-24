10 highlight point of Narendra Modi’s speech during inauguration of Mumbai Metro project

PM Modi visited Mumbai today and laid the foundation of the Shiv Smarak, a towering statue in the Arabian Sea in the memory of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji. Modi also inaugurated a Mumbai Metro project later in the day.

Here are the 10 highlighted points during his speech

India has huge tourism of fort but our country is only famous for Taj Mahal.

Let’s start fort tourism in India and let this Shivaji Maharaj memorial be the beginning

Growth will end poverty and unemployment of our country and our main objective is growth

Crores of people have got gas cylinder and in next five years rest of poor living below the poverty line will get gas cylinder.

In one thousand days we have supplied electricity to 18000 villages.

In 3 years our country will change and I can say this with my experience.

Mumbai projects are worth of Rs 1 lakh six thousand crore.

On 8 November war against black money started.

Those who have ruled from 70 years have done nothing and they are trying to stop me but they don’t no 125 crore people power is with me and I will not stop the war against black money.

After 50 days people who are honest their difficulties will reduce and those are corrupt their problems will start increasing.