1 dead, 12 missing from Vasai waterfall

NDRF team rushed to assist with operations, 97 rescued.

Mumbai : Tragedy struck a group of more than 100 picnickers enjoying the rains on Saturday when one person died and the rest were stranded at Chinchoti waterfall in Vasai.

The authorities managed to rescue 97 people, but 12 are still missing. Search and rescue operations are still underway. The waterfall is located in Tungareshwar and is a popular monsoon getaway. The authorities requested a helicopter to assist those stranded at the waterfall. However, the actual number of people missing is yet to be confirmed. “Around 25 people climbed rocks or grabbed tree branches for dear life as they found themselves in danger,” said an official.

Kiran Suravse, Tehsildar, Vasai, said as it was raining and making it hard to locate those missing, a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team was called to assist with the rescue operations. Around 97 people were rescued.

“During the rescue operations, the body of a 30-year-old, identified as Bhavesh Gupta, was found in the river,” Suravse added.

Fire brigade officials said heavy rain and traffic made it difficult for them to reach the spot. “We are making efforts to reach the spot, which is at least a two-to-three hour walk from the Mumbai-Ahmedabad national highway at Vasai,” added the official.

Meanwhile, the Palghar district administration has activated its disaster management team following heavy rains since Saturday morning. Palghar police has issued an alert, asking people not to leave their homes except in case of emergency.