Zink London unveils Spring Summer’18 Collection; read tips on fashion for this summer season

Zink London is a leading young urban fast fashion women’s brand which has recently unveiled its exclusive Spring Summer’18 Collection. Inspired by summer nostalgia and spring freshness, Spring Summer’18 is all about casual glamour reminding that fashion and comfort go hand in hand. The collection aims at living every day with effortless style.



Drawing inspiration from London style, the collection offers shirt collars, frills, tie-ups and layering, lace-ups, smocking ruffles, flowy maxi dresses, embroidery to one shoulder, off-shoulder and peasant blouses. The collection focuses a lot on shift and tent dresses which are this season’s latest trends.



Amid this, we asked Zink London about what kind of clothes can people wear in this harsh summer season in India. They said, “Summer Styling needs to be fun and fresh and believe us that’s the only rule you need to follow. For summers colour is the key. Nothing speaks summery more than those cool pastels and bright Popsicle hues. With 80’s being the new wanted era for time travel, retro fashion is a new addition to summer style. Your summer will become way more fun with these retro vibes. Try keeping the silhouettes relaxed and comfy because fashion and comfort go hand in hand but don’t get us wrong we are still for those glam evening looks.”



With the combination of shimmer with sophisticated embellishment, the collection uses beautiful summer floral, quirky animal prints and geometric abstraction taken from the season’s runway trends.



Zink London takes pride in using lightweight, breezy and flowy fabrics. Uplifting one’s shopping experience with their diverse fabric choices, ranging from tencel, rayon, viscose, poly blends and many more.