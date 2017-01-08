Wear dhotis and lungis in fashionable way

Dhotis and Lungis are the latest trends to hit the Indian fashion scene. Sapna Sarfare seeks advice to make sure you wear right to look right

Guys always complain of not much to talk about when it comes to fashion. They just need to look around to see some amazing trends making a comeback.

Indian men especially need to make a note of the fact that the newest trend making a mark on the fashion scene is something from the ancient or rather cultural closet – Dhoti and Lungi. Yes, these prominent cultural fashion ambassadors of India have been seen on the ramp in recent times. Of course, you can wear them, but with just a little bit of advice and a whole lot of confidence.

Shilpa Sethi, owner of Nine Kolkata, has included dhoti in her fashion store with a twist. She has her take on the reason behind this sudden shift to new age fashion.

“With such extreme influence of the West in our lives through various media, Indian men have always wanted to ape these so called fashionable men and have forgotten their own roots. Nowadays, new age trousers and denims are becoming the style statement. Things are changing back now and shifting towards the era of new age fashion.”

Menswear designer Surbhi Pansari agrees with the fact that dhotis have been an integral part of traditional men’s wear in India for a long time. “Men these days are experimenting with traditional silhouettes. Traditional dhotis are the royal representation of our Indian heritage and culture. Fashion designers are looking at reviving this menswear outfit and giving it a classy makeover for men to try it out.”

Of course, changing times means changing in the way a certain fashion is worn. The same goes for dhotis and lungis. Surbhi agrees that menswear in general has gone through quite some transformation. “Men have become experimental in terms of fashion. They opt for dhotis as they are non-clingy, comfortable and are conducive to the Indian weather.”

Shilpa further reveals, “Dhotis and lungis have come back into fashion and in a big way. The latest trend is to change the bottoms to different drapes and fabrics. At Nine, the traditional dhoti is given a twist in styling to be traditional yet modern.”

The best way to wear dhotis and lungis in style is to take advice from the maestros. Shilpa advises, “Dhotis and lungis were always meant to piece of cloth which people used to drape on their own.

Nowadays, fashionable and trendy designers have started pre-draped easy to wear dhotis and lungis with fancy drapes. Dhotis are now being teamed up with half jackets or short kurtas for a modern look. Draped cowl style dhoti pants can be worn with short jackets or achkans to show off the look of the bottoms.”

Surbhi feels the ease at which men can tie traditional dhotis makes it popular along with being comfy to move around. “Choose a neutral colour as the dhotis are mostly worn during an Indian celebrations or pujas. Opt for off-white, beige, red and orange colours for that super cool fashion quotient.

Go for front panel hand embroidery to give a very ethnic yet classy look. Team up dhotis with Jodhpuri Coats to turn heads at any function. You can choose a embroidered kurta and team it up with a Jawahar jacket for attending a morning function. For a night party, go for a long Bandhgala pairing up with an embroidered dhoti and give a refined makeover to the traditional outfit.”

The next part is of accessorising the attire. Shilpa feels that there are plenty of options for men these days to accessorize their attire.

“To stay traditional yet trendy, jackets are given stylish statement to polka buttons. One should choose to wear a broach to enhance the look. The right foot wear is essential to complete a look. For dhotis or lungis, the right sandal or jooti would be ideal.” Surbhi feels adding a quirky pocket squares and embellished broaches will be a big help to all men to complete the look.

Whilst wearing the latest trends, certain things can be avoided like plague to look your best. Surbhi has just one simple advice. “To avoid wardrobe malfunction, do opt for a pre-stitched dhotis.”

Shilpa, on the other hand, remarks, “There are smart lungis and dhotis available in good prints, but it would be a mistake to wear a printed shirt/jacket/kurta on a printed bottom as well. Solid is essential with a printed bottom. People tend to go wrong with the footwear and might choose to wear shoes or loafers with dhotis that could take the attention away from the stylish button one has chosen to flaunt.”

With some practical yet fashionable advice, it is time for all Indian men to feel proud and wear dhotis and lungis in style.