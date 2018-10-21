Wear and tell! Quirky letter jewellery is more than just a trend

Sneha Singh shows how quirky letter jewellery is more than just a trend

“Style is a way to say who you are without having to speak” – Rachel Zoe

Are you a ‘patola’ who loves to don Punjabi outfits? Or a fierce femme fatale who flaunts her girl power? Someone who loves her freedom? Then you must try expressing your identity with statement letter jewellery. While it has been around since a while, Indian traditional jewellery is now getting a quirky twist and is being welcomed warmly. After all, here’s your chance to flaunt accessories that are in sync with your persona. It’s your chance to let the world know who you are without even whispering. Find out what makes this trend so popular and how you could become a ‘quirky queen’…

A form of expression

The colour of your outfit, what you wear and how you wear it can tell a lot about you and your mood. Similarly, quirky jewellery does the talking with its expressive designs, which literally tells everyone who you are! Not only are they eye-grabbing, they up the ante of your overall appearance the moment you wear them. Ishita Gupta, designer of the jewellery brand, Vidaan explains what role jewellery plays when it comes to styling. “Jewellery is an important part of one’s outfit as it does not only complete the look but also makes you feel confident. A glimpse of your personality reflects in the kind of jewellery you wear. Whether you are opting for quirky and statement pieces or dainty and delicate pieces, every piece of jewellery reflects what you are for that particular day and tells a story,” she says.

Uniquely unusual

This new trend is colourful, refreshing and feminine at the same time. These accessories are apt for all outfits, be it ethnic or western. Websites like Quirksmith and Krafted With Happiness are a one-stop destination for such statement jewellery. From earrings to anklets, from nose pins to bracelets, they have covered it all. On the same note, Sonali Jhunjhunwala, a professional jewellery designer says, “Every woman wants to wear something out of the box. People are very open to experimenting these days and jewellery is currently all about quirkiness. I have myself done an entire collection called Bengal Local, which consists of Royal Enfield, kali peeli taxi, rickshaws, scooters and the response that I got was just mind blowing. People want something new every day.”

Stand out in style

Women are going gaga over this trend as it is high on grunge, modern and traditional characteristics. Ishita explains, “The primary factor that drives a woman to pick or wear such expressive and quirky jewellery is to get noticed and stand out in the crowd. They want to be seen and grab attention.” She believes it is important to be expressive in terms of fashion as the jewellery you pick should reveal the occasion for which you have dressed up. To all the drama queens, nakhrewalis and patakhas… what are you waiting for?

Experiment to express

Shikha, a journalist by profession, feels that experimenting with something new is fun. She says, “I feel there’s no harm in experimenting and it’s fun. It’s also a vehicle through which we can express ourselves. You can learn a person’s style preferences, likes, dislikes and personality via their jewellery. Quirky jewellery might also give a different perspective to you.” The best thing about this trend is that it’s easy to sport. For example, flaunt your silver neck pieces on T-shirts or chokers on crop tops. Transform your ethic look with quirky anklets, rings, earrings. Hitting a party? Wear the earring that literally says, ‘Drama Queen’, ‘Hot Mess’ and ‘Slay’ and turn heads for all the right reasons.

Own these…

According to your personality and preferences, you can select what you like. However, according to our jewellery experts, you must have some quintessential accessories which will never go wrong. Ishita recommends, “A chunky statement necklace and good pair of bright coloured earrings. They may not match everything in your closet but they can completely transform an outfit.” Sonali recommends, “Every girl should own nice lapel pins/ brooches to spice up blazers and cover-ups. A nice pair of gold earrings and cocktail rings. Tribal jewellery looks amazing with modern outfits with kimonos, dhotis, etc. I’m a big fan of wearing heavy tribal neck pieces and chokers with white shirts.”

So ladies, it is not just about the jewellery; it is all about being you. Celebrate being bold, raw, rebellious, sexy, classy and chic. Let the world know your quirky side.