Want to rock the rainy look? Read this

Sneha Singh unfolds the sassiest and trendiest must-haves of seasons’ outfits that will rock your rainy look

Let’s accept it. Though we love romantic rains and steamy chats over chai and pakodas, the idea of stepping out in monsoon is not so lovely when it comes to face the muddy mayhem and filthy water shower on streets. During monsoon, our outfits get swamped in heavy rains and then drying them itself is a task. “In a world where external appearances do matter, and are often considered as the definition of character and individuality, dressing right during monsoons can be a tricky affair,” says Shalini Chopra, fashion blogger and curator of Stylish By Nature.

Cues for corporate chic

Dropping the idea of going out during monsoons is easy for a housewife or a college girl, but if you are a workaholic officegoer, skipping office is not possible. Those long suits and heavy fabric of skirts irritate when they get wet in rain. Swap your long and skinny formal trousers with cropped trousers and team up with any stylish top and ensemble it with colourful cropped formal jacket to keep you warm. Similarly, you can groom your corporate look with short suits. Go for eye popping colours like red, blue or orange to beat the monsoon blues. “To embrace this season in style, I swear by trendy rompers and tunics. They are not only super cute but roomy too… breathe easy and beat out the sweat in floral print cute rompers. Nothing is as comfortable as a tunic for lounging around those wet and humid days. It’s flowy yet structured, comfy yet trendy and does fill justice with its bright colour,” says Chopra.

Dare for denim

If you want to carry carefree and grungy look, opt for denims which are lighter in weight. Other than denim jeans and shorts, go play it up your monsoon look with denim dungarees, long sleek denim shirts, denim crop tops, denim romper skirt and so on… Denim capri is also another valid option that can replace your jeans during rainy heyday. Spruce up your denims with flats, gladiators or ballerina flat shoes. A leather sling bag to carry your stuff is also a must to complete your rusty monsoon denim look.

Play with prints and colours

Avoid going for all black, grey and pale colours. Instead try your hands on vibrant colours like blue, yellow, pink and orange that can highlight your outfit. Floral prints are apt for monsoon season as they depict power of nature’s flora and are soothing to the eye. Other popular prints are tie-and-dye and bold stripes. Wearing a cropped pant with bold stripes and donning it with plain colourful wrap top will set the mood, and the day. Fashion designer Aditi Somani suggests, “During monsoon season, one should opt for fabrics that are light, dry off quickly and are skin-friendly such as cotton, crepe silk, partially synthetic lycra and natural fabrics. Fabrics that stick to the skin when they get wet should be avoided at all costs. The humidity level is pretty high during this season, which can lead to precipitation; therefore, such fabrics are a big no-no as they give off a shabby and untidy look.” Chopra too agrees. “Fabric should be light and wrinkle-free which is easy to wash and dry. Avoid nylon, leather and sticky fabrics,” she suggests.

Some traditional tips

Saris and anarkalis are mostly the choice for functions and weddings but managing heavy traditional attires on rainy mayhem may become an uphill task. “It goes without saying that heavy traditional wear such as embroidered outfits, saris and long dupattas are out for the monsoon. When it comes to traditional wear, it is ideal to stick to lighter options such as a cotton kurti, churidars, or leggings. Clothing options such as light scarves or stoles can be worn in place of dupattas,” says Somani while Chopra clearly adds, “Avoid wearing accessories during monsoon.”