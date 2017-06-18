To unwind a day and night sesh at a tropical trip, destination fashion is a new style mantra especially for women. Tapapriya Lahiri tells you how to flaunt flowing drapes and cylindrical silhouettes

Before commencing your trip to warmer climatic zones, don’t forget to get indulged in uber-chic and scintillating resort, leisure and cruise wears. The relaxing, light-weight and breathing fabrics—cotton, linen and Khadi— are ruling the roost in making of ultra-comfortable resort or cruise wears for day’s outing and night parties with a lot of versatile cuts, hemlines and necklines. In India, resort wear is termed as a niche segment which needs more creativity for acquiring a sizeable space in the fashion industry.

Internationally, especially in Europe and the West Asia, cruise wears are much talked-about segment. But it’s only now that India is setting a new milieu for the new-age designers and resort wear lovers to stay stylish. The young designer Asmita Marwa was quite surprised when asked about the concept of resort wears. She says, “The term resort or cruise immediately refers to ‘bikinis’ or ‘beach wears’.” But the designer seconded that, “Resort wear clothing are known for its ultra-stylish and cool looks for day-to-day life and work and it can be pulled off to redefine inner-self by letting your hair down.”

Playful and peppy

At the time of holidaying, a days’ outing is a must. The young designers are pouring their heart out to make patrons happy by introducing several out-of-box collections. The fourth edition of India Beach Fashion Week 2017 saw some bold, sensual and riveting assortment of outfits, especially from the host of talented resort wear designers.

Designer Lalit Dalmia says, “The sun and sand outfits are creating new dynamics with pastel colours, ice-cream shades, colours of water, lavender, peach and dusty colours which helps in making flowing drapes and texturing in it. Besides, the big-fat bridal wear market, cotton, linen and Khadi are primary fabrics to make stunning resort and leisure wears, and designers are revealing a trend for destination fashion. Cotton jerseys are playful in nature which could be easily carried well on the beaches, collections made out of thin, gossamer and cotton silk fabrics soothes skin to the core.”

Designer Amin Farista who possess a special love for Khadi, says, “I took a challenging twist to make Indo-Western resort wear line-up using Khadi, which falls in the category of not-so-glamorous fabric. But, Khadi and Khaddar are very versatile which could be re-created in flowing maxi dresses, casual knee-length dresses with dyed floral prints and beadworks. Collections made out of jute weaving are also a preferable segment in resort wear. I am amazed, that the young fashionistas’ are equally interested to flaunt leisure wears in Khadi.”

Besides destination fashion, Marwa believes, “Resort wear segment has a lot to offer and it can be worn throughout the year. It can be sub-categorised into brunch wears, cruise wears, leisure wear and lux resort wears adding textures in it. Casual dresses and palazzos crafted with Ikkat and handloom fabrics can be worn as brunch wears and while travelling too. In my leisure wear collections, everything is interlined and a has story in it.”

From regal to resort at night

When it comes to attending a soiree, party or a gala event at night, what comes immediately in our mind is to wear an exclusive and bespoke collection with shimmer and glitz. But, the new-age designers are noticing a fair shift in trend and resort wears are catching attention for its alluring ace. Couturier Anupreet Sidhu, says, “Crafting party wears in resort collections can be used and paired it with multipurpose separates. 3D and fairy dusty works on crepe, silk, net, georgette and raw silk fabrics gives a subtle yet elegant touch. A mysterious and sensual look can be crafted for a pool party by wearing the clothing line-up in two parts—one can be worn as a casual dress with good drapes and cylindrical silhouettes or pair it up with vibrant straight pants.”

“For clubbing or night parties, minimal detailing and texturing in form of pleating, quilting and frills in linen, cotton and net gives a bold and scintillating touch to the attire. Knee-length casual dresses, gowns and tops with diverse cuts—off shoulders, drop shoulders, asymmetrical hemlines and necklines accentuates your personality,” adds Dalmia.

Marwa says, “I believe in ‘slow fashion’ without disturbing ecological balance and strictly discourage ‘use and throw fashion’ after every season. I don’t throw away extra fabrics and use it for texturing in lux resort collections. Kaftan dresses, different kind of separates in sequined works with mix and match gives an oomph factor.”

“Tunic gown, evening gown and maxi dresses designed with vibrant khadi silks as a main fabric works well in soirees and night parties,” says Farista.

Fashionistas’ fad

The urbane and young fashionistas’ especially women who love to globetrot, resort wears are their solely their cup of tea. Moumita Rudra, a marketing professional, is a die-hard follower of fashion trends, says, “I am very excited to flaunt some alluring resort and brunch wears to up my style quotient.”

Similarly, Atul Sharma, a management professional, says, “Designers are pouring quite a lot of attention for men’s wear collection in resort wear segment. I find it very trendy for its clean designs and would love to wear in parties.”