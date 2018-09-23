Time to shine! Runway fashion trends serve as your guide this festive season

Jeenali Desai cues you in to do’s and don’ts for the upcoming festive season

Festive season is right around the corner and you may think it is finally time to dig out those stored traditional pieces but don’t be too sure because this year’s theme, based on recent runways, proves that there has never been a time like this before for Indian fashion.

After a long summer, we have all been waiting to add a dash of colour and glam to our attire and what better way to do it than by styling our saris and salwar kurtas with coordinated embellishments. However, it’s not that simple this season: all year designers have been experimenting with unique styles and have eventually formulated a perfect balance between your conventional and contemporary pieces.

Palette pleasers

When it comes to colour this season, the sky is your limit. Chosen by our all time favourites Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor twinning in the colour yellow with tinges of gold perking through at the Ambani’s residence for Ganesh puja. However, if bright colours aren’t your forte, there is no harm in exploring muted tones that are indeed the more popular choices this season with shades of lilac, sapphire and pink being the most common. Not only are they exhibited by designers like Anushree Reddy but have also been the adopted colours by actors like Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan, Huma Qureshi and Fatima Sana Shaikh for the Ganesh celebrations.

Gone are the days when sheer and ivory were not picked for festive clothing. The grand debut of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput wearing Anita Dongre at the Lakme Fashion Week set the trend and left everyone ecstatic.

Sharara sensation

Many might be glad to hear that glorious shararas that were once connoted with traditions of Lucknow, have now made an appearance this season. The dramatically flared trousers have perhaps outshone palazzos and are usually paired with short kurtas as seen on Malaika Arora, Ananya Pandey and Alia Bhatt. To make it more interesting, some may even choose to style a floral motif kurta with shararas because floral print, embroidery and embellishments are now embraced within Indian fashion as witnessed on Sophie Choudry and Kareena Kapoor at the recent Ganesh festivities.

Jumpsuits, capes and more

We talk about the amalgamation of the East and the West but nothing exemplifies it better than these next few trends. One of them being: versatile jumpsuits with pre-stitched dupattas. Not only are they trendy, to say the least, but also exceptionally convenient and adaptable for all body types. Capes are trending this season. They come in every style within your imagination: dupatta capes, poncho capes, asymmetrical styles, jacket styles and also floor-length capes.

The next trend is the integration of ruffles and fringes within traditional wear as seen in the works of Manish Malhotra, Jayanti Reddy, Suneet Varma and also in the wardrobes of actresses like Deepika Padukone, Nushrat Bharucha and many more.

Minimalistic rules

The upcoming festive season is looking like a stage set for experimentation with all of the above trends and fashion enthusiasts across the globe are undoubtedly waiting to see what the fusion entails. Nevertheless, with so many trends floating about it is important to also maintain authenticity. A definite no-no, this season would be to overdo it with the newly formed trends as well as the old traditions like weighty jewellery. A simple and minimalistic look will go a long way this season!