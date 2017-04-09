The best ways to wear purple!

Purple is both royal and brave choice to wear, and many avoid it for the same reason. But Sapna Sarfare helps you follow this trend by talking to designers about ways to wear it

Fashion is not just about comfort. Many times it is about choosing something bold to look fabulous. The latest bold trend to hit the fashion world is the colour purple. A rather brave colour to wear, it brings the need to get as much advice possible to wear it with aplomb.

Stealing the limelight

Tanya Eldred Bhat, from The Open Trunk, thinks purple is in because there is a need for extreme change from white. “Purple is certainly a statement making colour, an excellent alternative to classic black. It brings such flair to an outfit.”

Designer Manoj Agarrwal speaks of the royal colour from the wedding point of view. “Reds, pinks and maroons have always been the prime bridal colours. Purple is not only rich and royal but also adds a charm to a personality. We don’t see many brides don this colour today on their wedding day, but times are changing! It is a marked difference from the over-popular navy blue, and a perfect pick for anyone who wants to stand out. Purple has been doing the rounds on the runway and streets alike. Even internationally, a lot of the brands have been showcasing this colour in their collections, as it is a great to compliment all complexion types. Moreover, the royal purple holds a special place through Indian heritage and it suits our Indian skin tone exceptionally well.”

Brave and bold

And yes, everyone is wary to wear this colour instantly due to its boldness. Manoj reveals, “Purple is definitely a bold and brave colour as accessories and makeup are chosen accordingly. It is not for the faint hearted. It has a rich history, and we have all heard of Indigo traders. Since it was very difficult to extract, it was a colour that only the royalty could afford. As a result, purple got an image of being only for the affluent. Having said that, royal purple is a colour that gives a very good contrast to most of the lighter shades. The colour can easily be subdued with prints and pairing it some neutral colours.”

Who’s painting purple

Of course, celebs and the fashion world will see it fit to be seen in the latest trend. Tanya has seen Sushmita Sen rock a Sashi Vangapalli at LFW in this resort edition. Manoj recalls purple being the signature colour of singer Prince. “He wore it impeccably and with great efficiency. Looking further, how can we forget the purple sari and blouse that Madhuri Dixit wore in ‘Didi Tera Dewar Deewana’? It has been one of the iconic ensembles of Indian cinema. Actress Elli Avram also recently adorned a purple lehenga from my collection which she carried with such grace and elegance. We see many starts.”

What’s the latest?

Recommendations are always welcomed to wear purple in style. Tanya suggests going for well cut garments in the right shade of purple to suit your complexion. “For women, it can be a dress, a sari or a kurta and for men, it can be anything from a pocket square to a jacket that helps accentuate the look and add a touch of opulence.”

Adding to it, Manoj suggests, “The colour has so many calibres, if styled well! Purple suede jackets have been quite a trend that men and women can easily add to their ensemble. In ethnic wear, Indians have been carrying off this colour. Women can wear it on their wedding reception and look like a royal contemporary bride. Even men can wear purple sherwanis and bandgalas and look dapper at celebrations.”

Be that accessory

Accessories in the said colour can also work wonders for your look. Tanya reveals, “Accessories in purple are the easiest way to apply this trend to your personal wardrobe, no worrying about coordinating a whole outfit, just use purple as a highlight.”

Manoj accepts that almost every accessory comes in purple, as it works great with them. “If you are sceptical about including it in your clothes, yet want to include it in your look, add in accessories in the colour. Wear purple heels to add a pop of colour to an otherwise monotonous look or do some colour blocking in your attire. Purple bags also do the trick well. For men, a purple necktie or pocket square can give any look an interesting spin.”

Things to avoid

At the end, Tanya just wants everyone to avoid wearing similar hues alongside the colour in focus and also not overdo it. Taking this further, Manoj prefers to keep the colour in a single tone and not mixing too many colours with it. “Since it is a very brave choice, balance it out with neutral tones like a black or camel or even white. You can integrate these neutral tones in your accessories, if your clothing has purple all over it. Wearing prints or different silhouettes can also provide some great looks.”

Photo credit: Manoj Agarrwal