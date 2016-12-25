Taking on a runway with stripes

Stripes have always been the most underrated in the world of fashion. But this attitude is slowly making inroads into the fashion closets of both men and women in a spectrum of vibrant hues to bear an identity of its own, writes Pramita Bose

Also Read: How to style your shirt over lehenga

Over time, the animal skin has inspired fashion houses and couturiers to run their imagination wild and score some brownie points on the style-alley with their innovative inputs in creative sketch-books. As a result, from a mottled deer to a spotted leopard to a striped zebra or a banded big cat — creature-prints and motifs have invariably made stylistas and drapers go bonkers on its one-of-a-kind trend.

Admitting the fact that stripes are regaining all the attention in fashion circuit, designer Parul J Maurya informs that “stripes are ruling the style charts this season possibly in horizontal as well as vertical lines. There are both thick and super skinny types”. Noticeably, some designers are using asymmetrical stripes while some, in every probable direction, employing stripes in bolder hues.

“Clearly, these stripes are quite different from the classic monochrome and the nautical ones that we all know and love since ages, but they absolutely hold court in making just as much statement and an eye-teasing appeal for sure,” observes Maurya.

Designer Anuj Madaan raises a big toast to this loud comeback of ‘stripes mania’ with all guns blazing. “Mafia stripes, pinstripes and chalk-stripes with a dispersed shape and unclear edges are vying for all the adulation. Short-length cropped trousers, double-breasted suede jackets or formal suits with a relaxed fit seem to accentuate the trends for menswear segment, this 2017.











As for the accessories section, ties and socks always claim the top spot,” he does a style-check. Not leaving out the female-brigade aside, a warm scarf of cashmere wool, a lightweight user-friendly clutch bag to team with a gorgeous eveningwear and a pair of high-heel leather quilted boots would comfortably tick all the rightly required boxes on the upmarket fashion street.

For crazy shopaholics, this festive chill in the air can bring in a perfect plea to once again refill their wardrobes with a luring purchase bonanza. For the ongoing Yuletide fervour all over is the apt occasion to save time, money and energy to splurge on new apparels and gifts to buy for one’s friends and family.

If your target is to hop towards the womens wear racks, then definitely search for garments that look great in stripes. “Well, it totally depends on the kind of stripes you are choosing. For instance, broad colourful stripes fit the bill for cardigans, body suits and knit-dresses to the tee. While vertical stripes add a polished feel to officewear separates, shirt dresses and pants. Stylish pleated skirts are well-complimented by asymmetrical stripes and even flatter those glamorous evening gowns at the glittery galas,” shares Maurya.

On the menswear front, things appear slightly distinct as dressmakers lend unique designs on stripes to strut out its own USP this season. “Menswear sees both luxury and high-street giants putting out all new slants on the stripes. Stripe-fashion is ideal for those who like to dress smart and refined on a daily basis,” opines the draper.

“The more confident among you could in fact try your hand at head-to-toe stripes. The easiest way to pull off this look is via a full suit with a strong stripe. But there’s no reason why you shouldn’t combine those mismatched stripe separates, only to think and look globally avant-garde.

Your best bet is to pick up a diagonal striped T-shirt with a pair of vertical striped trousers. And boy, this not only works for you but also scales up your fashion acumen to the entire world. So be ready to rock the party!” she elaborately dispenses her piece of advice.

The clotheshorses, who want to walk down an unconventional route and ditch the traditional tones, may then seriously opt for multi-coloured stripes to widen their horizons. “Today’s fashionistas never hesitate to go that extra mile of experimentation to strike forth with bright, vivid hues like red, green, yellow and fuchsia,” concedes Maurya. Madaan rests his finger on the neutral shade-card ranging from black, gray to ivory white. “Make your own rules when it comes to fashion. Wear what you think you can carry off well with enough confidence, no matter how the critics pan you or judge you,” he prescribes.

Discussing about fabrics Madaan reveals to mostly prefer natural textures. “Wool blended materials or cotton seamlessly synergise with pinstripes, whereas linen stripes compliment the summery months like no other,” he chips in.

On the celebrity list, his vote straightaway goes to the ‘Befikre’ man Ranveer Singh without batting an eyelid. “He looks simply awesome in the retro version of stripes. While leading ladies Kangana Ranaut and Kalki Koechlin drive away with the cake as the ‘striped stars’ of womenswear category.

Incidentally, stripes on stripes or stripes with checks, floral motifs and solids are some other interesting combos to look forward to this cold spell. Add to this, the chevron printed skirt or a shift dress with the same pattern, stripes in a pastel palette or blocked stripes to augment your ‘in vogue’ status on the fashion-meter.

When we talk about western outfits, can ethnic fashion be left far behind? Nah. So here comes the ‘stripe-tricks’ played on beautifully with a good mix of Indian sensibilities. Striped palazzos, diagonally placed striped variegated lehenga-skirts and the long kurtas are therefore declared a huge hit in desi styledom. Indian designers are embracing the stripes like never before, say fashion pundits.

Being a time-honoured design, stripes have been ruling the fashion forum for decades now. From yesteryear sirens to current-day style icons, stripes have been an unchallenged obsession for every die-hard fashion-savvy. “The Breton striped shirt, reminiscent of the old navy blue and white striped knitted shirt, was quite a trendsetter back in time. Recently, popular American actor-singer Emma Roberts wore it with a dash of panache to exude her coolness quotient on the fashion lane.

She had precisely replicated the 1970s’ idols —Brigitte Bardot (French actress, singer, fashion model and an animal rights activist) and Jane Birkin’s (English actress, singer and songwriter) influential style with a specially lined knitwear that was equally chic and casual. Her stripe-statement has in fact successfully earmarked a goal for all contemporary fashion devotees to ape the diktat!!” Maurya draws references from fashion chronicles to drive home her point.

Above all, the black and white stripes combo represents an immortally refined choice of class and grace. Some combinations are so impeccably well-balanced that they become timeless classics, like the black and white stripes. This monochrome is the safest choice for anyone who doesn’t like to invent much with the stripe hype. Black and white thus forge a strong bond for a cool collaboration. Whether you don the duo through accessories or attires, make sure you give this stand-out look a blatant green-signal this winter.