Side Braids: How to get this hair trend right!

Side-braids are definitely very in today. Pramita Bose gives ways in which one could sport the hairdo

Style and fashion from head to toe often take inspiration from the flora and fauna of Mother Nature. In case of hair-styling, the trends show a similar slant. Fishtails, ponytails, pigtails, horsetails, waterfall braids and Indian style of hair-plaiting in the form of a banana-bunch and date palm leaves are some of the kinds that avid style addicts would love to flaunt in their tresses. But among this funky, creative lot, side-braids are definitely very in.

Hairstylist Vikas Marwah owner of Vikas Marwah’s Hair Salon in Mumbai vouches for this style in vogue and suggests the fashion followers to sport the same at parties, weddings, clubs, rock shows, et al.

“While side-braids are mainly suitable for the lovely ladies of varying age-groups say, from young teenage girls to middle-aged divas, Dutch braids are equally popular among both the sexes. French braids are eternally classy and yes, buns are quite hot for men these days,” reveals Marwah.

Coiffeur Savio John Pereira stresses that side-braids never tripped out of fashion. “It was always there. But obviously more variations have crept in now. You may find loose, carefree hair hanging long with a fishtail at the bottom or cascading waterfall braids. This works absolutely fine with formal as well as semi-formal wear,” he elucidates.

Marwah urges fashionistas to parade this hairdo with “casual outfits and glam partywear besides Indian or western styled clothes. It depends upon the occasion actually whether you want to go for fusion inclined wardrobe or otherwise to hot up your crowning glory.”









Celebrity hairdresser Jawed Habib however ascribes this ‘braid rage’ as a “temporary fixation and not very practical for hair. Personally I believe it’s nothing like a balanced haircut styling”.

Decoding the side-braid style in detail, Adhuna Bhabani, Founder and Creative Director of BBLUNT Salon, shares: “This one’s perfect for you when you want to display your locks. It starts with a braid from the top leaving your hair down on the side. You can leave the ends as you like it – straight or curly. To save hair from heat-damage due to the use of excessive tools during the festive season, be sure to guard your hair with a heat protectant styling product from mid-lengths to ends of your hair before you begin styling.”

When the braids are dangling on one side, the other end can also be spruced up with different haircuts or experiments. “A fringe on the other side looks fab while wearing the braid on one side and of course several notches better, if coloured in thin streaks,” advises Habib, who alludes to boxer braids as the other trendy variant, grabbing attention in the current fashion scene. Marwah likes attaching the loose little braids on one side to a bun on the other end from one corner to another.

“Or else leave the hair in the middle falling down like a loose wave or roll it up or simply tie it up. Waterfall side-braids are no doubt a big hit on the maverick style-street as they spell out an inkling of swag to one’s attitude. They may cover an ear or just keep it exposed with a quaint dangler or a light feather earring in teardrop shape,” he recommends.

For Pereira, arty and tailor-made exploration is the key motive. “You may certainly pair the braids with buns but the options don’t only stop there. You can dig out as many as formations you feel like,” he lays emphasis on pushing the envelope.

When it comes to highlighting the braids, the result looks awesomely incredible, confirms Habib. “Streak the strands with khaki blonde and bright browns for effective results,” he helps. Pereira asks to apply a palette of cool shades. “Red, blonde, honey gold, brown and tints of red gemstones can make you look gorgeous.

Team the colours with breezy, easy-going stuff at friendly luncheons or put on formal apparels if you are heading for a party, dinner-date or social events like a wedding,” he briefs. “It largely depends on your skin-complexion to dictate what hair-tones you would pick and choose,” asserts Marwah. “Go for lowlight, warm hues like choco brown, caramel, mocha or honey blonde. And if you are very fair, then a loud, vibrant array including pearl blonde and ash blonde would best compliment your looks,” he assures.

To maintain hair in good condition, it is obvious to follow a healthy regime. “Don’t keep them on for long. It may cause hair breakage if kept for many hours. Hair needs to rest and be open after 4-6 hours of any such styling. Plus preconditioning is very important.

Apply oil for 5 minutes daily before wash as this routine keeps the hair smooth and healthy,” he elaborates. Hence, it is always advisable to loosen or unplait the tight braids once having already showcased the style and keeping it intact for a long span say, six hours maximum with a view to avoid split-ends and harm beyond repair.

One can wear the hair in side-braids anywhere at places like discs, pubs, music-fests, fashion-hubs, soccer-fields etc. It’s a style that should suit your personality and outfit, not the venue per se, state experts logically.

Like Habib, Marwah too thinks that braids in long, shoulder-length hair comes out better. Rough, frizzy hair can spoil the make of braids.

Hair in thick bouncy texture with proper conditioning and back-combing really works well. “Use a good quality shampoo, serum and a conditioner to retain your hair-hygiene. If you are keeping the braids for a longer period of time, say a week or a fortnight, then don’t tighten the roots much. It may get a pull and loosen the ends.

Massage hair-oil with your fingertips on the scalp and take an extra care to play it around softly and not vigorously. Keep the oil in hair for 15-20 minutes and wash off cleanly to get the desirable results. Go for hot-towel or hot-steam therapy too, if required.

Once or twice a month hair-spa is also highly imperative,” he instructs. But here’s a rider, he cautions. “If you experience massive hairfall, then don’t pour too much of oil in it. Go for consultation for hair treatment, if necessary,” he alarms.

Pereira presses about keeping the scalp dirt, dust and dandruff-free because it’s dry, wintry season. “Opt for deep conditioning or lend moisture particularly to the middle and end portions of the hair, since a lot of ironing and blow drying goes in puffing and glossing up your hair,” he lends tips.

Talking about international celebs who could do justice to this hairstyle, Marwah refers to model Adriana Lima, Hollywood hotties Nicole Kidman, Angelina Jolie and Alexandra Daddario.

Back home, it’s ‘Miss Ravishing’ Deepika Padukone who can really carry off braids in style, for example, the cocktail variety. Recalling the rockstar musicians of the past, he remembers the dreadlocks of Bob Marley and the long plaited mane of John Lennon.

Habib’s vote lands in favour of the A-league actors Julia Roberts and Johny Depp who he fancy would look great in side-braids.

The desi girl Priyanka Chopra who’s hugely gone global and Bollywood’s action-dancing hero Tiger Shroff have the “personality to fit the bill”, he avers. The very famous Angelina Jolie and our very own Pee Cee yet again can pull off the style flawlessly in Pereira’s opinion.

As far as accessories to adorn the hair-tufts go, Habib prescribes flowery clips and colourful bands to try out for the braids. Pereira settles down for variegated beads to wrap around the spiralling braids.

“However the size and amount of beads incorporated in the hair do matter,” he reminds. Flashy clutch bags with a lot of dramatic elements added onto it, scarves and chic ‘boho’ outfits embossed with innovative motifs are perfectly married to the ‘braided wave’, claims Pereira.

Habib firmly believes that side-braids signify more of a craft of technique than texture. “If you know how to do it, you can excel in any given hair texture,” he insists. Pereira echoes a similar theory.

“You need not worry about the thinness and the stunted length of your hair. If needed, hair-extensions can also be added,” he offers an alternative solution. However, Habib begs to differ on the hair-length front. “Given the fact that side-braids need longer hair and for that reason, it looks good on the female-brigade more than its male counterpart, therefore it’s noticeably common among the womenfolk mostly,” he argues.