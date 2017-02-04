Resident Evil –The Final Chapter: Relentless action

Film: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

Cast: illa Jovovich, Ever Gabo Anderson, Ruby Rose, Ali Larter, Iain Glen, William Levy, Shawn Roberts, Rola, Ion MacKen, Joon-Gi Lee

Director: Paul W.S. Anderson

Relentless action and a sense of apocalyptic doom runs strongly through Paul Anderson’s take on the unholy alliance between soulless corporate and religious bigots who must be taken down by Alice (Jovovich) and her unlikely ally, the Red Queen/Alicia Marks (played by the lead actress/director’s daughter Ever Gabo) The film picks up after the events in ‘Resident Evil: Retribution,’ Alice must return to where the nightmare began—The Hive in Raccoon City, where the Umbrella Corporation is preparing for a final strike against the survivors of the Apocalypse.

As stories go, Resident Evil 6 doesn’t offer anything new. There is an outbreak of a deadly plague. The virulent strain infects all of humankind turning everyone into cannibalistic zombies. Earth is reduced to a wasteland. Alice is also infected by the Virus but our feisty heroine fights valiantly with a succession of demonic creatures in order to acquire the anti-virus.

Dr Alexander Isaacs (Iain Glenn from Game of Thrones) leads an underground cavern of believers surrounded by dangling crucifixes. But the zombie army outside is at Dr Isaacs’s beck and call. Soon enough, they are let loose on Alice who lurches from danger to danger before she finally encounters allies. But even these are infiltrated by a lackey of the villainous Isaacs who distorts and misrepresents the Biblical Apocalypse.

Alice’s mission to obtain the antidote seems doomed by failure as everywhere and in the state-of-the-art Hive above all, which turns out to be a cryogenic warehouse for the wealthy waiting out the End Times (oh, how the rich are generous with other people’s lives) and the undead refuse to roll over and stay dead. And new mutant monsters appear. Then the plot takes another twist with talk of clones, which is clearly inspired by Plato’s copy of a copy.

Writer-director Paul W.S. Anderson extracts a great performance from Jovovich (his wife in real life) the former model emotes through her beautiful, mobile face, suffused with pain and quiet strength. She runs like an Olympic champion, orchestrates a savvy strategy against the zombies and literally slays a dragon with a jeep.

There are great action set pieces, and Jovovich is in fine form through shenanigan that startles the viewer but not the feisty lady. On TV a few nights ago, Jovovich told Jimmy (Fallon? Kimmel? wish I could remember which) that the film was the sixth and Closing Chapter in the video game based sci-fi action horror franchise that began back in 2002. But no, it’s not the end. Not by a long shot.