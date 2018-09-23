Red is the new black! Katrina Kaif to Kangana Ranaut, celebs opt for reddish hues

Red is the new black – a fact borne out by the numerous celebrities in reddish hues spotted on the red carpet, says Sneha Singh

Valentine’s Day is not around the corner. So why are we talking about red suddenly? Simply because red is the big thing of 2018! Across the globe, celebrities are relying on red to rock their red carpet look. From Cannes, and Met Gala, to Oscars and the Emmys, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Gal Gadot, Amber Heard, Nicki Minaj, and Sarah Oh are some of the stunners who looked ravishing in hues of red. If you are done with your Little Black Dress or black bodycon, remember you can slay with the ever reliable red. Go find your little red dress, or the one with floral prints and ruffles, because it’s the right time to flaunt your red side! Here’s how you can keep up with this red-hot trend…

Redefine with red

Want your wardrobe to be more eye-catching? Then say goodbye to all the dull and darker shades and add some cheerful red tones which will uplift your mood and make you stand out wherever you go. A bright red shirt or a tank top paired with blue denim or white jeans can do wonders. For a formal office look, a red skirt or a red mini suit dress will surely make you a corporate hottie! A red boxy T-shirt or a red hoodie dress is a big yes for college girls, but make sure you have a perfect pair of white sneakers that goes well with the outfit.

Play up with shades

How many shades of red do you know? Blood red? Cherry? Scarlet?… Well, there are around at least 40 shades which define different hues of red. The classic red colour is a must that every lady should adorn. Blood red is the top shade used in cosmetics and apparel. Candy, rose and blush are the lighter versions of red which are soothing and look cool for the daytime. If lighter shades are not your thing, you can pick mahogany, merlot, garnet and sangria, to name a few. A fusion of light and dark shades of red is recommended if you opt for a head to toe red-toned outfit, for instance a scarlet shade bell sleeved top paired with candy coloured trousers. Isn’t that just awesome!

Rock the party

Take inspiration from Hollywood star Amber Heard, who nailed it at Met Gala’s red carpet with a radiant long sleeved red gown by Carolina Herrera. If you have a sleek figure like Amber then a bodycon maxi dress can go well with your body type. And if you are game for all shimmer and glam, take a cue from ‘Wonder Woman’ who dazzled at the Vanity Fair Oscar party with a sequinned knee slit red gown by Armani Prive. Gadot picked red high heels with light make-up with minimal accessories, but still looked comfy and glamorous as usual.

Something for men

Why should men stay behind in the race for red? Fret not men, we will help make you look more dapper in red hues. A merlot or a sangria shade suit will make women go weak in the knees. A velvet suit jacket on white or black trousers with a premium watch is enough to spill the sass. This year not just women, but men too thumped in red at the Met Gala red carpet. Andrew Garfield donning a velvet raspberry tuxedo while Troye Sivan, South African singer-actor, who chose a head to toe red ensemble, turned out to be the gems.

Must-Haves

No attire is complete without accessories. If you want to incorporate more red then look out for statement watches, sling bags, and minimalistic jewellery with a touch of red. A red sling or tote bag or a pair of red high heels are must-haves for every woman. A red pair of sneakers, red-tinted sunglasses and, if you are a music freak, then red headsets will turn heads around you.