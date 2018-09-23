Reasons that make a watch so much more than just a watch

What makes watches a desirable and luxurious commodity, over the centuries?

Mechanisms which enabled time keeping and telling were amongst the very first innovations which were conceived. The very idea of keeping account of time and subsequently the onset of tides and seasons was conceived by administrators and rulers, therefore from time eternal the essence of keeping a tab of time was considered aristocratic and imperial. With the passage of time and the invention of timepieces the first patrons of this commodity were the elite class, thus timepieces became a desirable and luxurious commodity. It was only post the era of the industrial revolution that watches were produced in volume and made accessible for the masses.

What are the factors that make an antique watch precious?

The history associated with an antique watch or clock is what makes it so precious. History is defined and etched with the passage of time and what better avenue to represent the same as a watch or clock. Although today timepieces are technologically superlative, these modest and rustic pieces were the stepping stones and most importantly it defines our cognitive and evolutionary leaps.

The watch collector community will be vying for some superlative vintage as well as contemporary pieces at the upcoming AstaGuru auction to take place online on September 24 and 25. What would be the top pieces that will go under the hammer?

LOT 1: A Victorian Bracket Clock

This lot is an attractive and well-presented Bracket Clock, with an intricately cast brass Roman style figure finial on the pinnacle. Brass cast finials on upper corners and carved wooden plinths. This lot dates back to circa 1850, and the dial section is enclosed with a functional padlock.

LOT 4: A Pocket Watch by Rolex

This Pocket Watch with 18K gold is a double half hunter mechanism. From the year 1924 the pocket watch was purchased in Glasgow and was presented to Hiralal Amratlal a resident of then Bombay as a token of esteem by Charles Glen. This lot is accompanied with its original box.

Lot 7: Vacheron Constantin

This timepiece comes with an 18K gold bracelet, circa 1980. Mechanical functioning with 36 jewels and it has a cushion shaped case. The dial is coloured textured with applied index batons with dauphine hands within a gold bezel. The watch has an 18k yellow gold mesh pattern integrated bracelet. Dial signed, gold clasp branded.

Lot 20: Audemars Piguet

An 18K white gold with 12 diamond studs as hourly markers wristwatch, circa 1970. Manual winding in 18k white gold bezel and crown, black dial with an 18k white gold bracelet with a jewellery clasp. Dial and bracelet clasp signed.

Lot 21: Girard-Perregaux

This is an exuberant wristwatch with brilliant cut diamond set in pink gold. This Cat’s Eye wristwatch has 32 jewels with a minimum 46 hours power. The pink gold bezel is set with 62 brilliant-cut diamonds/0,80 ct. The blue alligator leather strap has a pink gold folding buckle. Case, dial and strap signed. Folding buckle & crown branded with logo. This is a new watch and is accompanied with its original box, papers and the warranty card as issued on the date of purchase.