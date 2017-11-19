Now, grooms too can grab the attention on wedding day!

Gone are those days when grooms would take back seat in the glamour game and the brides would win it all. Amita Ghose writes about the easiest regime that grooms may follow to grab the lion’s share of attention on the D-Day

Sherwani? Check. Mojari? Check. Turban? Check. Hair Spa? Wait, what?

Gone are those days when the brides will take all the share of attention in a wedding. While the list of must-haves and must-dos is never-ending for a bride, a groom often ends up ignoring his minimum grooming essentials before the big day. We should never forget that it is both of you who make the picture prettiest! And the groom has all his rights to outshine the bride at the ‘saat pheras’ with his glowing skin or dazzling hair!

Understanding the basics

The first thing that you have to do is to identify your skin type. Whether it is dry/normal/oily and choose a cleansing product in accordance with the same. It is always recommended that you visit a dermatologist or skin treatment specialist and get the skin check done.

“Once done by a professional or checked at home, you can actually plan the daily skin care regime for yourself. The minimum that you can do is the CTM regime. Cleanse, tone and moisturise. Also, I always suggest men have a pre-bath scrubbing session because your exposure to dirt, sun, and pollution is more and scrubbing helps you get rid of the old dead cell. Applying a regular SPF cream while going out is a must,” Dr Simal Soin, Dermatologist accessing and helping patients PAN India, owner AAYNA clinic says.

Dr Supratim Akaash Paul, CEO of Dr Paul’s Group, says that the skin regime must start a month prior to the big day. “The grooms may incorporate a skin restoration serum before bedtime which will hydrate the skin making it supple. I highly recommend, to use a serum containing Vitamin C and Vitamin E preferably after shaving. This will enhance the complexion, lighten the skin tone, remove the tan and curtail the melanin synthesis. This has been effective for all my clients.”

“Applying a face pack containing saffron, turmeric, sandal wood and rose extracts once a week would leave the skin with that necessary glow and texture. For acne prone skin, use an anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, neem and aloe vera based face pack with clove oil extracts,” adds Dr Paul.

Hear about hair!

When your bride walks into the ceremony hall, what does she look at very first? It’s you dear! And after your skin if anything major has to be looked after is your hair. “A healthy hair regime should start at least a month before. The groom should have his scalp analysed professionally so anomalies like itchiness, dandruff, dryness and God forbid, pediculosis (lice) if any, are all taken care of well in advance! No one would want to be scratching their heads due to dryness under the heavy headgear most grooms wear or even having some dry dandruff flakes fall on their well-tailored suits on wedding day. Additionally, dry matted hair which are unhealthy, may not cut ice in a day and age when the wedding look is all opulent or suave. A weekly Hair spa and head massage is well recommended along with a final hair cut five days before the wedding. Plus get a sharper shave! A hot towel straight razor shave for a neat & natty appearance. Or use beard specific hair products to keep the beard looking neat. Eradicate the angry unibrow and ensure the rogue hair in nostrils and ears too are done away with. For a bouncy mane use a good hairspray or to slick it back, a wet look gel is still in vogue,” says Vandana Luthra, founder of VLCC Health Care Ltd.

Diet to do the magic

As they say, your diet plays a major role in giving you that much-needed glow to your skin and healthy hair. Kick-starting your day with 20 minutes of cardio is mandatory. If not in the beginning of the day, take any 30 minutes out from your busy schedule to do light free hand exercises. Avoid eating outside to keep the weight at a check and eat whole fruits to kill that untimely hunger.

As Dr Paul further shares, “Diet plays a very vital role in keeping the groom energetic, stress-free and have that fresh look. The diet the groom consumes will reflect on his face and body. The general propensity to have junk, ready to eat food should be completely avoided. Food that promotes healthy gut should be included in the diet. Include lean protein like fish and chicken and cottage cheese. Go less on carbohydrates (not more than 50gms per day). Include healthy dietary fibres both soluble and insoluble in oats, bran cereals, fruits, legumes, flaxseed, broccoli, apples, and sprouts. Also include some healthy fats in your diet which you will find plenty in omega 3, fish oil supplements, DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) found in salmon, mackerel, and sardines. Include some nuts like almonds soaked overnight and walnut and raisins. A complete must is a minimum of 2.5 litres water daily.”

Swear by these and you gonna look no less Prince Charming on your big day!

The 5 dos are:

Incorporate a 20 minute High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) every morning or at least a 20 minute jogging to kick start the metabolism. This is the first step to healthy skin. Add a good multivitamin to plug in your daily nutrient deficiency. Check your Vitamin D and Testosterone Levels which is vital for a youthful glow of the skin. Get your eight hours of compact sleep every night. Go for a skin lightening treatment with non-chemical products at a good skin clinic. A good hair spa is also suggested. Do split your diet into six small meals. In all the rush of professional and personal commitments, the groom generally skips meals which results in making the skin look dull and lustreless giving way to under eye too.

The 5 don’ts are: