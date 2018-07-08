Monsoon Fashion! Dress and Impress in the rains

Designer Maheka Mirpuri shows you how to dress to impress even as it pours

Come monsoons and we are worried about our clothes, shoes, bags etc. We always tend to look like we have had a bad hair day. So do we just stop being conscious of the way we are turned out and blame it on the season? I would strongly say NO!

One doesn’t need to compromise on style during the monsoon. We have to just dress smart. If the footwear, clothes and the hair and make-up are appropriate, you will always be neat and not a mess.

Colour Burst

Monsoon is the season to be hammered with a riot of colours. It gives a feel-good factor. Colours can be bright and fun like coral, lime or electric blue. The colours this season range from citrus lemons, to green apple, from lavender to the millennium pink, and from sky blues to bright oranges – the colour palette this season is a perfect cocktail that extends from pastels to bright hues.

Fabric Choices

Pure cottons with minimum make-up does the trick. In cooler climes it also tends to get cool and nippy, sometimes even breezy. In such situations a light trench or a full sleeves knit cardigan is a must to carry along in the day. Fabrics should be pure light weight, breathe-easy, not polyester mix or Lycra. Blended fabrics are a complete no-no. Pure cottons and jerseys are most appropriate.

Hair Flair

You can look chic by keeping your hair tied up in a high pony tail or pulled back. Choose a tight hairstyle. It’s very neat and high trend giving focus to your face. The hair should always be away from the face. It’s nice to have the focus on the jaw-line. You can also sport a wet and curly look by adding serum to your hair. As hair also tends to get very fizzy a dehumidifying cream or an anti frizz product is a must.

Make-up Cues

Make-up should be easy – bright lips and rosy cheeks. On account of the high humidity, the face tends to look oily; hence some amount of make-up is a must. Don’t cake-up, just keep a natural look. A sun-block gel as a base is a good option instead of foundation. It isn’t sticky and works excellently as a base. Loose powder over it is good – the skin should breathe easy. Minimum make-up with nice defined eyes, blush cheeks and coral lips are good. Waterproof make-up is a must including mascara and eyeliner.

Wardrobe Wows

Awash with fun and fresh silhouettes make the monsoon all about style and attitude in easy breezy cuts that lift up your mood and add that pop of zing! Colour-blocked asymmetrical hemline dresses and short dresses, play-suits and shorts, short skirts and capris in cotton or light weight jeans are a good option. Linen pants or jumpsuits are another hot favourite in the monsoons. For the evening one can wear a nice fitted short dress teamed with contrast shoes or a nice one-shoulder printed dress teamed with nude shoes. Dresses nipped at the waistline, zipper shirts and knife pleat dresses are also good evening wear. A nice casual shirt teamed with cotton trousers looks formal and tends to be easy to manage. A knee-length dress fitted with a thin belt also looks very chic. A scarf on a shirt can also be worn as an accessory.

Accessorise Right

Keep jewellery simple and minimum. Lightweight chains, stud earrings, thin bangles, and colourful hoops are good. A good big-sized patent leather handbag is nice to have on your shoulders for a casual look. Even a side sling works on play-suits. Don’t use canvas; stick to only patent leather bags. Open flats and wedges are the best option as footwear in the season.

Rocking Rainwear

Choose an umbrella that matches your stature, don’t let it overwhelm your body. A nice bright big umbrella is nice to have and is very practical. A trench is a nice fashionable option and can be worn in neutral colours like nude, beige or a bright yellow. A long trench over skinny jeans looks very chic as well.

Keep it simple and fuss-free while letting it spell ultimate style!