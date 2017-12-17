Mid-length skirts are in vogue again, flaunt them in style

Mid-length skirts are back in trend and are better than before. Sapna Sarfare finds details in the trend for you to wear them in style

Fashion always has a way to throwing some appealing trends at you. And the latest to join this wave are mid-length skirts. You can go just crazy with mid-length skirts. Designers like Christian Dior, Loewe and Victoria Beckham have come up with beautiful ballet styles in this trend. Now all you need to just know of ways to wear them without looking like a sore thumb.

For all occasions

When it comes to looking classy on any occasion, mid-length skirts are perfect. Designer Sunaina Khera states, “They are quite versatile. Pair it up with a simple shirt/blouse for a formal/official look. Team it up with a crop top or a brallet for a more fun evening look. Also, it can be paired with knits (sweaters/ tank tops) for a casual vibe.”

Nikita Bajoria, fashion designer & founder of the Label ‘Nikita Bajoria’, agrees regarding the skirts versatility. “It is because of its versatile cut. It looks great on all body types. If too skinny or too healthy, you could go with a more flared skirt which helps in hiding the body details. If you want to look chic and smart and flaunt your hipline or waistline, you could opt for something more fitted which gives shape to your lower body. Therefore, there are plenty of skirt options to suit everyone. Not to forget, it’s a feminine piece of clothing which can be worn in several different ways, can be paired well with tops and accessorized enough to go with a day look or evening look.”

Back in style

These skirts were never gone but have come back to interest us. Nikita agrees. “Earlier, the mid-length skirts had a vintage feel to it. More ballooning effect adorned with bows and ribbons. The idea was to make the women look flattering by hiding the hips and making the waist look smaller. Whole range of skirts were available then, from gathered skirts to fuller skirts to pleated-plaid skirts to more fitted and bold pencil skirts highlighting the body shape, to denim skirts to mermaid/fishtail skirts making it look more fancy. Thus, inspired from the previous styles, today mid-length skirts consist of the same with just different cuts and newer version to the previous like the high-low mid length style where the hem is shorter in front and longer at the back. The pleated styles now are available in different fabrics and cuts, the opaque and translucent skirt style, and the most trending one according to me is the draped styles in western as well as indo-western cuts.”

Sunaina further reveals, “Ever since its popularity in the 40s, the midi has returned time and again, bigger than before each time. It’s a trend that’s here to stay, the main difference I think is how it is being styled and what it’s being paired up with which kind of changes the look.”

Designs seen

Since it has come back in fashion, there are chances are the designers must have seen other designers come up with some interesting mid-length skirts. Sunaina speaks of Philosophy Di Lorenzo FW 17/18 and Brunello Cucinello Fall 2017. Nikita recalls, “There are many such international as well as national designers whose skirt styles I personally like. My favorites would be Moschino, Oscar De La Renta and Gauri & Nainika.”

Wearing them

You can think of many ways to wear mid-length skirts and look your stylish best. Sunaina’s personal favourite way is teaming a midi skirt with a brallet and a calf length coat. “It looks phenomenal”

Nikita’s suggestions are more in detail. “For a casual day look or a brunch look, or even a sundowner, you could opt for skirts which could be paired with the following. Flared or pleated skirts could be worn with a crop top. Gathered skirts could be worn with collared shirts smartly tucked in. Jeans/denim skirts could be worn with silk skirt or even a smart t-shirt. Chiffon/georgette or sheer fabrics could be used for a more casual look. For an evening or a night look, opt for the following skirts: have sequence work on it, lace or jacquard skirts, leather skirts or organza skirts. Neoprene circular skirts either worn with smart silk ruffled tops or one-shoulder circular crop tops are now the latest trends. For an indo western look or even for cocktail parties, one could opt for a draped silk shirt paired with short/long jackets or capes.”

Accessorising right

It is quite a great thing if you also know how to accessorise your skirts properly. As per Nikita’s views, high heels like stilettos, pumps and wedges are the best way to accessorize mid length skirts. “As far as bags are concerned, for a more casual day look, go with a sling or tote while for evenings, one could opt for smart clutches. Whereas for jewelry, one could go statement neck pieces & cocktails rings.”

Sunaina feels with the present weather in mind, it would be great to pair midi skirts with sock boots and an evening clutch. “But then again, it also depends upon the occasion.”

dos & don’ts

Certain dos and don’ts are meant to be followed to look your best. Sunaina states, “In my personal opinion, one of the best features of a midi skirt is how tiny it makes your waist look, so it’s best to avoid a loose top/ whatever you choose to pair with a midi should compliment your waistline.” Nikita too gives simple suggestion. “Just carry it confidently and do not overdress. Keep it simple and smart.”

You got your advice. Now go choose the mid-length skirt of your choice and be the centre of any party.