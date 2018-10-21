Keep it chic and classy! Nushrat Bharucha shares her fashion fundas and more

A trendy dresser, the slim and svelte Nushrat Bharucha shares her fashion fundas and more with Anita Raheja-Heena Agarwal

Nushrat Bharucha, the popular model and actress, who shot to fame with Pyar Ka Punchnama and its sequel, is now an established name after the release of the romantic comedy Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018).

My all-time favourite outfit: A shirt dress.



My all-time favourite outfit for a formal occasion: A long flowing skirt with a jacket.



My favourite colours and fabrics: In colours, my favourites are green and white. In fabrics I am partial to lace and crepe.



According to me, I look best in: A white Lucknowi kurta and jeans.



According to me the best dressed actor and actress are: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.



I would like my man to be dressed in: A linen shirt and jeans.



My favourite brand in jeans: I like Diesel and Zara.



I like to shop for my favourite brands at: Bershka, Asos, Zara and Forever New.



My favourite perfumes: It’s a long list. Viktor & Rolf Flower Bomb, Vera Wang Princess, Dior Addict, Hugo Boss Bottled Night for men, Kenneth Cole Black for men.



My favourite brand in watch is: Breitling.



My favourite accessory: I like rings and chunky neckpieces.



My favourite brand in make-up: Channel, Nars, Bobbi Brown.



While doing make-up I like to conceal: My under eyes.



While doing my make-up I like to highlight: My cheekbones.

When not shooting my make-up is: It’s very basic. Kajal and nude lipstick.



My favourite shampoo and conditioner: Kerastase range.



To have healthy hair: You must do regular massages and pamper your hair with natural treatment packs.

For my haircuts I go to: My personal hairstylist, Shefali (B-blunt).



My tip on fashion: Dress in a chic and classy fashion.



My tip on make-up: Use good products, moisturise your skin and don’t keep make-up on for very long.



My tip on hair care: Use hair protecting products before any kind of styling.