Here are highlights from Bombay Times Fashion Week and Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week

Shikha Jain brings you the highlights of two recent scintillating fashion weeks

“In order to be irreplaceable one must always be different” – Coco Chanel

The excitement was brimming, the runway was glowing, lights were out, music was turned on and we were ready for a whirlwind whimsical journey where style, elegance and women power took centre-stage. Watching your favourite celebrity preening onstage provided the added adrenaline rush.

Yes, we are talking about the Bombay Times Fashion Week (BTFW) 2018 that took place at the St. Regis Mumbai from 12 October to 14 October. Yet another fashion week rolled in and out at the same time – Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week (LMIFW) SS19 in Delhi which created a palpable buzz in the air. These fashion bonanzas became the talk of the town and also ushered in new fashion goals, which were a delight to view and wear as well.

Stylish extravaganza

The BTFW set up a solid platform for exclusive fashion designers and brands to exhibit their latest creations. From Pallavi Jaikishan’s opening show to the grand finale by Neeta Lulla, it was heady times at the BTFW. Turning muse to designer Swapnil Shinde, Mouni Roy created a lot of buzz as she walked the ramp in a snow white corset gown. Getting inspired by the night sky, illusion, fantasy and romance, designers created their world and showcased it through their outfits.

It was a combination of beautiful lehengas that young brides must be looking for, flirty gowns to slay the cocktail parties, saris and anarkalis to make your festive season a lot more fun than ever. The magic of golds, the love of reds, the mystery of maroons, the class of white and the fun of pastels took the runway into a burst of colours.

Actress Disha Patani and Soha Ali Khan turned into brides for Kalki and Pallavi Goyal respectively and gave some serious bride goals to be crushing on. And undoubtedly, Sushmita Sen was pure magic in a fairytale gown by Neeta Lulla, with the highlight of the gown being its in-built fibre optic light that marked the end of the shining weekend.

A visual treat

LMIFW was much more than a star-studded affair. It showcased minimalist yet high on fashion styles – from Huma Qureshi supporting the grand finale depicting beliefs of designers on Section 377 judgment by the Supreme Court in a gorgeous flouncy ivory ensemble by Manish Malhotra, to Sushmita Sen gracing the ramp for Bhumika and Jyoti in a flowing lime-green gown, to Sonakshi Sinha sashaying down in a black shimmery gown as the showstopper for Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, to Diana Penty looking uber cool in Vidhi Wadhwani’s white ensemble.

While Tabu looked ravishing in a sari by Sanjukta Dutta, Athiya Shetty impressed in a red outfit by Poshpride, and Prachi Desai walked the runway for Architha Narayanam. It was also an explosion of colours as models of all shapes, sizes and genders took the runway for the grand finale of the LMIFW with 40 designers paying tribute to the scrapping of Section 377.

Almost 120 designers participated and celebrated various aspects of fashion as well and created a new bond with nations like Australia and the embassy of Japan through the medium of fashion. Fashionable highlights to get inspired by this festive season: capes, frills, square plunging necklines, lime green dresses. Over-sized bags and chandelier earrings will also complement the outfits you choose to wear.