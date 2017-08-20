Happy feet! The shoes that are trending this season

Understanding the latest shoe trends is vital to complete a classy outfit. Sapna Sarfare finds out some of such shoes which are trending this season

Good attire gets completed with a pair of perfect pair of shoes. The ladies always are keen of making sure that they possess some good pair of shoes. These days, some quite interesting shoes are trending on the fashion highway. But only a shoe designer can suggest perfectly on wearing them in style.

Making or breaking an outfit

One flawless pair of shoes can literally make your outfit shine and you along with it. Laksheeta Govil, founder of Fizzy Goblet Shoes reveals, “From bloggers to fashion designers to celebrities to fashion A-listers, sneakers have been the go to shoes this season. Many would agree, comfort matters a lot. Today there are plenty of attractive, quirky fun sneakers available that blends beautifully with both western and Indian wear. Like our denim, sheep sneakers would add a great twist and quirk to beautifully designed saris by Pero and Anavila!”

Kapil Mahtani who is Director at Tresmode states the obvious – shoes majorly compliment one’s outfit. “Having the right pair of shoes is very important. So, it is vital to make sure that the shoe is going in sync with your outfit’s vibe which would in turn help accentuate the entire look and feel of your outfit. To get your shoe game right, you must have at least 3 essential pairs of shoes that can take you effortlessly from morning to night, from a boardroom to a casual evening out along with a sassy touch of out of the box pairs that seamlessly coordinate with your outfit.” It’s about adding that oomph factor.

Following etiquettes

You cannot wear one pair of shoes for any and every occasion. Mahtani finds shoe etiquettes to be tricky and varying as per occasion, weather, environment around which the dress is being planned. “With regards to dressing for a business meeting, one should resort to suave pump heels, or classic peep toe heels. For a casual work environment, add to the chic of your outfit by experimenting with loafers or funky sneakers from the athleisure collection. To ramp up your style at a night out, add a bit of dazzle with striking metallic heels or colour rich pumps. To battle of the difficulties of the monsoon or a tropical weather, go for the weather-proof monsoon specific jelly ballerinas. Hence, keep in mind, these etiquettes for when you are dressing for any particular occasion.”

Laksheeta really considers comfort while choosing the pair of shoes as the most important to be remembered. “Bright colors and whimsical prints are the cherry on top.”

Shoes on trend

Quite a few shoes are trending in the fashion world. Mahtani feels the classic block heel is the ideal brunch accessory. “It can be well teamed up with a long flowy tropical gown, to give you a slight edge and height. The backless shoes are a true example of fashionable athleisure. Team it up with your favourite pair of denims and shorts and you’re sorted for a casual evening with your friends.”

He defines the fancy platforms as comfort and chic and big bold colours and attractive heels can be paired with all white attire worn for a night out. “Kitten heels are the ideal for the everyday businesswoman. Use these to compliment your outfit of a crisp pant suit or formals, as these are the perfect mix of comfort and classy.”

Then, there are the embellished shoes which Mahtani calls the funky new addition to anyone’s wardrobe. “Pair it up with a denim shirt dress or a white shirt dress. Pastel shoes are your classic shoes that go with any and every outfit and are rightly termed as a universal pairing. Bright white shoes help give your outfit a fresh new look. Team it up with a casual dress or t-shirt dress and your outfit is uplifted immediately for the perfect luncheon or day at the mall.”

Then there are the long-worn ankle straps and ties that can be paired with shorts and dressy shirt to a chill night at the bar, suggests Mahtani. “Choose athleisure for when you have a gig or concert to go to, to get the best of comfort and chic. Pair it with a pair of boyfriend jeans and a stylish bodycon t-shirt. Booties bring about the feeling of winter, and the perfect pairing of these would be with the classic leather jacket, white t-shirt and well fitted denims. Mules are the most recent style to gain immense attraction. Paired with sober and classy mid length dresses or pastel palazzo pants with a crisp white shirt, they are an ideal go to for a corporate lunch or a day at the office.”

Laksheeta feels sneaker and juttis styled with the saris and dresses add a feminine yet sporty vibe.

Follow the rules

You need to know small details to make your shoes and corresponding outfit look a million dollars. Laksheeta suggests, “Heels for an occasion become more of a pain than not. You need shoes you can dance the night away in and galavant across town.”

Comfort is the one cardinal rule which Mahtani wants you to follow. “Choose from block heels, bright white shoes or follow the athleisure trend if not comfortable in peep toes or pumps with pointed heels. You need to pair the right shoes with the right outfit for the right occasion. Find a versatile pair that works for you, buy the right size and only resort to the trends that fit well within your comfort zone.”