Grooms can go unconventional on wedding day, this is how

Grooms these days need not stay traditional for their wedding. Sapna Sarfare suggests ways to go unconventional on their D-Day

It is time to party and take out your fineries as wedding season is hitting town. And the spotlight is on the lovely couple. While the ladies have a gala time with bridal fashion, the grooms these days are not far behind. Traditional attires are pretty good, but the trend now should be of going for unconventional groom wear. Just read on and you will know how to match up with your lovely would-be better half.

Usual traditional stuff

Designer Dipti Sawardekar of “NOURA” states the obvious that sherwani is the groom’s most recommended traditional outfit. “You can also go for kurta salwar, kurta churidar, dhoti kurta and classy achkans.”

Mumbai-based brand KALKI Fashion recalls traditional influences being there on us all these years. “You have the dhotis and lungis in the south, while in the North, the bridegroom usually wore sherwanis in reds and creams and ethnic Jodhpuri suits. You have the typical kurta pyjamas. Earlier, the groom’s face was covered with the sehra. Earlier grooms were inspired by Bollywood. But we have to give it to the men that they are now evolving with their taste for the wedding couture flourishing day by day.”

Ethnique River by Parul also speaks of cream and gold sherwanis with red dupattas. “But this year, duppattas have upped their game. Silk and velvet dupattas with gold borders or paisley patterns in a myriad of colours are very trendy complementing brides outfit colour. If looking to wear something classy yet modern, then achkans will be a perfect choice. The difference between achkans and sherwani lies in their length and fabric which are made of lighter and finer fabrics like chikan, linen or jamwar.”

Go non-traditional

Ask why grooms are picking non-traditional attires for weddings and designer Sana Karim of House of Zardoze states vehemently, “Why not! Every era sees a change in fashion and there is no better time than now. We can experiment so much with what we wear and it will be appreciated rather than frowned upon. Men can let their personality shine in what they choose to wear.”

Brand KALKI makes public of the very picky grooms who nit-pick and niggle for details just like their would-be better halves. “We have seen to-be-husbands ditching on the idea of saving the best look for the last – the wedding day! They are actually taking efforts to bringing their standout style for other main events related to the wedding too. Since fashion is growing, the groom today should start getting themselves involved in creating their own wedding wardrobe that is one-of-a-kind to his personality. He is social-media brainy and well-updated creating their own Pinterest Boards!”

Parul has seen some gorgeous and unconventional sherwani styles this year. “There are bold botanical and floral patterns in embroidery in contrasting colours or even in unconventional colours like sea green and grape. You have brocade patterned churidars paired with plain sherwanis, and some asymmetric designs inspired by double-breasted kurtas. You also have the trend broad or flared pants this season which can be paired with traditional Bandhgala sherwani or edgy designs like geometric pattern sherwani.” That is how the groom remains traditionally contemporary.

Go for trends

When it comes to latest non-traditional groom attire, Dipti suggests the most apparent things – tuxedos and suits. “I will recommend tuxedo for main day as its tuxedo stand along as something only worn on the wedding day.”

Sana personally is a huge classics fan. “Having said that, I think it’s vital to bring change into it by using different fabrics or even different prints. There is a huge trend catching on for patch work, colour blocking, thread work that we see on a lot of in Varun Bahl collections. One of my new favourites is Varoin Marwah from Dubai for men’s wear designs.”

Brand KALKI speaks of men these days doing quite a bit of research before picking the right stuff. “With evolving tastes and styles, men have started experimenting with the colours. Thanks to that, purples, mints and fuchsia are now in trend. You can go for well-structured floral jacket paired with beige pants. Or try the checked pale and light hues of kurta and the much in rage Nehru jacket which will surely look fabulous. Minimalist plain velvet sherwanis/Bandhgala are a good choice as are black tuxedos that make serious fashion statement. You can experiment with new pant styles. Men are also going all whites and black and kicking of all the myths.”

Parul suggests that the grooms go for stylish drape kurtas with fitted churidars, or they can team up floral kurtas with embroidered bundi for mehndi. “Velvet embroidered bomber jackets or Indo-fusion sleek jackets are totally unconventional option for cocktail function. They sync with musical night full of fun and frolic.”

Just accessorise

Brand KALKI feels earlier the grooms did not give as much prominence to accessories as their clothes. “Men today accessorize themselves as much as they emphasis on their wedding attires. The matching accessories could be printed pocket square to add colour to the look, matching juttis, necklaces, perfectly-formed pagdi and velvet stoles.”

Dipti reveals, “If going for traditional look like a sherwani, the groom has only 4 absolutely required items like safa, sarpech, sehra and mojri. And for modern look, then he can go for boutonnière or a bow tie, vest, necktie and cuff links.”

Sana is a vintage brooches fan and loves men who date to carry them off. “Karan Johar was seen flaunting many on different occasions by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Another accessories I love seeing is how men drape the shawls around themselves and not the same boring way around their necks. A good pair of shoes is always a game changer for anything you wear.”

Maintaining the line

But of course, it is hard to maintain that thin line between offbeat or quirky and looking totally vague or not good. Sana feels this line of being in check differs from person to person. “This greatly depends on how comfortable or confident a person is. Anything that makes you feel confident and sexy is the right amount. You also want to have a good time at the event and it always helps to be comfortable.”

Dipti tells, “As a groom, all eyes will be on you on the wedding day so you have to look the best and stylish. Your suit or tux should fit the formality. Your attire should coordinate with your partner. Your body type should dedicate the suit. Co-ordinate your look with your attendants. Your accessories should set you apart.”

Brand KALKI wants everyone to go for simplicity. “If things get too complex, wardrobe malfunctions tend to happen. Of course, no men would want to see their efforts going in vicious circle. Therefore, try making it simple at the same time significant.”

Well, with suggestions like these, the grooms can go non-traditional easily for their wedding and let the day be remembered forever in golden letters.