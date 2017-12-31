Flashback 2017: Fashion trends that mesmerised 2017

Miuccia Prada probably made a first-rate statement when she said fashion is an instant language. Some get it instantly, some sail through it just fine while many others just wallow in self-pity in not being fashion pro. Whatever the fashion inclination, we always love to read all about fashion trends. We want to know that latest trend which can make us go from plain old Jane to wow Jane. 2017 saw some interesting, simple and offbeat trends. Let’s go through the list.

Renewed fashion

Athleisure trend became the byword for sexy wear complete with curve-fitting knits, interesting separates and colour-block bodysuits. Designers like Alexander Wang, Versace and Dolce & Gabbana took it to runway. Those looking for some street-smartness went for Street-chic Utilitarianism trend which called for designers creating oversized cargo pockets, boxy shapes and more to look chic.

Of course, designers like Gucci & Marc Jacobs reintroduced 80s Glam trend back in 2017. The whole drama of the 80s arrived to surprise, right from dramatic ruffles to puffed sleeves. The trend even went back to the 70s that brought in some colour reinvented attires designed by the likes of Prada, Givenchy and Miu Miu.

Deconstructed Shirts trend made the simple shirt go to the next level. It went towards one-shoulder, ruffles, over-sized sleeves and more. You had the likes of Michael Kors, Prada and Alexander Wang creating something special in this trend.

Colour galore

Colours too had their time of their life in 2017. Complete Red trend just made fashion-conscious people go crazy. The bold colour ruled the ramp in every possible trend and become more approachable. Givenchy, The Row, Proenza Schouler, Fendi, Alberta Ferretti… you name the brand and it had something in red.

The Grey Suit

Trend came back with Calvin Klein and it became a must for any kind of situation – a casual date or that important deal-clinching meet. Plus, the variation involved just blew your mind away. Victoria Beckham & Tibi were amongst the designers to create some fabulously different grey suits.

Girls went crazy as Pink trend came into its own once again. This time, it was not just any pink, but the pinkest pink that one could ever find. Every possible attires and accessories came in this shade. Designs from Balenciaga, Valentino and Celine created wave in this colour at their spring show in Paris. A contrast came in the Colour Clash trend which saw contrasting colours being paired together to make a different statement. You think of the colour combination and it happened. Givenchy, Topshop Unique, Celine and the likes created magnificence in this trend.

Design difference

In many ways, design specifics too dominated the 2017 fashion scene. You had Rainbow Bright Stripes trend that included stripes in every possible colour, form, size and shape. Then 2017 veered towards Checks trend that made a distinctive mark on everything from coats to skirts and everything. You had brands like Calvin Klein, Stella McCartney, Michael Kors, Louis Vuitton, Chanel and Alexander Wang creating something extraordinary in plaids.

Winter Florals

Trend created beautiful tales in fashion. You saw newer and rather different versions of the garden prints gracing every kind of attire. Design brands like Marni, Prada, Valentino, Prabal Gurung and Coach created winter floral wonders with ease.

We also saw Romantic Patchwork trend that wowed the hippies (and non-hippies) alike. It was all about seeing flowy dresses, jackets and the works in some amazing Bohemian work. Spring was definitely in the air with designs from Balenciaga and No. 21.

2017 also had One Shoulder trend making everyone just want more of it. Right from tops to dresses, this trend just was not stopping and was seen in the designs of Monse and Self-Portrait. There was also Metallic Finish trend that saw varied attires in multitude of metallic shades to suit every purpose.

Making a statement

Some fashion just came in to make an announcement. The Braless Look trend created the right flutter. Practically every celeb worth her salt was seen in this look including Deepika Padukone. Then there was also the Bra Out trend that had the bras not hidden from public eye. Designers like Victoria Beckham popularised the trend.

Bag brands brought out their trend with XXXXL Bags trend that saw mega bags being taken everywhere and filled to your heart’s content. Brands like Balenciaga and Celine backed this trend with their designs. Making a statement became easy with Statement Making Slogans trend. This saw everything from shirts to dresses speaks for you. It was all about saying things to matter to you. Designers like Stella McCartney and Christian Dior backed the trend.

Jumpsuit lovers found happiness in seeing this trend make a bold return. And this time, it was in every possible style for every possible occasion. You had Hermes, Isabel Marant and Vanessa Seward make jumpsuit statements.

2017 was definitely a year to reckon with when it came to fashion.