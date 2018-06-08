Fashion Designer Sonalika Pradhan presents her new collection in Vitamin in Australia

Ace Fashion Designer Sonalika Pradhan presenting her new collection in Vitamin by Sonalika fashion Exhibition in Melbourne Australia

Ace Fashion Designer Sonalika Pradhan who has created a niche for herself internationally in a short span of time will again be redefined the glory of her collection by presenting her latest collection soon in Vitamin by Sonalika, a fashion exhibition by Meillieur in Melbourne Australia.

The collections bestow the most colourful western and indowestern collection which is inspired by the Indian Multicultural people that include all type of mix sarees, lehengas, dresses and skirts in different hues that gives the collection both sense of divine royalty and the fusion look. The work of embroidery in the collection promises a grandiose, decadent and high on style collection for women of all ages.

According to Fashion Designer Sonalika Pradhan- I always want to make my collection exclusive and luxurious wear with both modern and traditional touch. I always make sure my collection makes every woman feel special.

Fashion Designer Sonalika Pradhan a noted name in the fashion industry who specializes in designing women western and indowestern outfits. A fashionista to the core, she is ruling the fashion circuit in Melbourne, Australia with her aesthetics of designs that she incorporates in her work. She is one and only fashion designer who based in Australia. Not just this she also supports the NGO, global women project, Happening At Church of Scientology of Melbourne, Australia.