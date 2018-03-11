Fashion Check! Yellow is the new black!

Yellow is the latest colour to attract the attention in the fashion world. Sapna Sarfare finds details about this colourful trend

Every colour adds a unique ‘colour’ to your style and identity. And each season brings in a colour that creates a flutter in the fashion world. Now-a-days, yellow is the new black. Celebs like Rihanna, Gal Godot, and a lot of models have donned it differently. Even Selena Gomez was seen wearing this colour. But brighter colour means listening to proper advice.

An Interesting Colour

Designer Krupa Kapadia agrees when one says that yellow is an interesting colour to don. “The golden sun and warm winds all make us smile and realise that summer is finally here. The playful energy, the joy and warmth of new beginnings are all perfectly summed up by one colour, yellow.”

Neha Bhasin, Creative Director, Jabong.com, has an interesting take on the colour. “Many dismiss the idea of wearing yellow, as it may be perceived as a challenging colour to pull off. But interestingly it goes well with every skin tone. The trick is to find the right tint, just like what you would do for any other colour.”

Yellow the new black?

Of course, it is being talked about as the new black in the fashion world. Neha adds, “Tuscan sun to honey, lemon to mustard – the colour’s versatility can be introduced into one’s wardrobe as a strong accent or be worn as a neutral. Trust us, you’ll find a shade apt for a casual outdoor outfit or a cocktail party look and yellow works for office too.”

Krupa totally backs this statement too. “Yellow, being the colour of the moment, is not only ruling runways, but is also a red carpet favourite also being totally fresh for even a party wear. This vibrant colour seems intimidating at first, but the range of shades the designers are experimenting with now suit all skin tones; right from banana to buttercup they’ve got it all covered.”

Wear Yellow differently

Krupa calls versatile colour which men and women can wear in many ways. “A statement yellow skirt or even yellow booties can be easily worn with all shades of neutral. If you are feeling particularly daring, how about a complete yellow ensemble? You can opt for this ever so auspicious colour in our fusion pieces be it the off shoulder Anarkali or our traditional lehenga that has intricate embroidery that almost looks painted on! For boys, pale yellow linen pants with a basic shirt of your choice can be ideal to chase away your Monday blues. Thin strips of yellow with a neutral colour on a shirt, a raw silk kurta or maybe graphic printed socks are a great choice. Yellow hoodies or even brogues, the easiest way to work this colour is to just be as bright and vibrant as it is!”

Neha finds yellow a fun colour to play with when aiming to colour block. “Mix it up with colours like indigo blue, burnt orange, fuchsia pink or plum and see how the colour comes alive. A mustard yellow blouse paired with trousers and nude heels is the go-to look for work-wear. But if you’re looking to dress it up, simply swap the trousers with a pencil skirt. And, in case you’re putting together a casual look then go for lemon pants worn with a loose-fitting basic white T-shirt that looks naturally stylish. Men who are minimalists in their style can introduce the colour in their wardrobe in the form of a tie, bow tie or a pocket square. For the ones who want to embrace the colour with open arms: separates like polo shirts, T-shirts, jumpers and shorts in yellow paired with aquatic and earthy hues are ideal.”

Just accessorise

Accessories in yellow too are quite a pretty sight. Neha feels accessories can be that defining point in anyone’s style. “And as far as yellow is concerned it calls for a bit of experimentation. It pairs well with both monochromes and subtle prints. If you choose to wear patterns, you can never go wrong with a pair of yellow sandals or belt. The key is to keep it understated for emphasis on your outfit. Yellow tinted aviators or a mustard leather strap watch will also effortlessly enhance your look.”

Krupa suggests, “Slim sunnies, fanny packs, belts or even clear yellow heels, the choices are endless. From a tote to a tie, the key is balancing out the colours in your outfit. Oversized clear yellow earrings, multi-stoned statement cocktail ring sets all work great. Even adding a scarf to a basic bag can help you to up your style quotient. Belts, back packs and even sliders can be easy to carry off. Changing a bag strap to one in this eye-catching colour or even changing shoe lace colours can be an easy way yellow in your daily outfits.”

Not too much

Being a bright colour, chances of overdoing it might come about. Krupa advises everyone to plan the outfit so as to balance the colours. “Let the colour do the talking. Stick to simple silhouettes if feeling self-conscious and are experimenting with this colour. Find the right shade for your skin tone. There are endless colour options. Trust me, it’s almost as important as picking your right foundation shade! Picking a shade that isn’t ideal for you can make you look washed out. You cannot go wrong if you pair yellow with neutrals or dark colours or even denims. Sometimes it looks more appealing if you have something to break the solid colour, this is where you can play with prints. Avoid going head to toe wearing the same shade of yellow, play with prints!”

At the end, Neha just points out, “The simplest way to wear yellow is by letting one accessory take centre stage. It is a daring colour therefore never go overboard with it. If you’re unsure of pairing yellow with other colours, neutral is your best bet.”

Photo Credit: Krupa Kapadia